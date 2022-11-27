JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – From hikers to hunters, Jackson County Search and Rescue is urging Oregonians to practice winter safety once the snow falls. If you’re making a trip up to the mountains or into the woods, SAR says it’s vital that you let someone else know exactly when and where you’re going, as well as what time you plan on coming home.

