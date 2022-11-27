ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Point, OR

KDRV

Jackson County Library System extends some hours starting tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Some local libraries are changing open hours this winter, and they're doing it by the book. Jackson County Library Services (JCLS) is staying open for more hour, and its first phase of expanded hours at Medford and Ashland library branches starts tomorrow, December 1. JCLS says today...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass asks for a warming center partner, faces pressing cold weather need

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass says it needs partners immediately for warming centers in the City. Grants Pass and United Community Action Network (UCAN) are asking Grants Pass land and business owners to partner with them to provide temporary warming shelter space for community members experiencing homelessness during severe weather this winter.
GRANTS PASS, OR
mybasin.com

Closures due to weather for December 1st

The following schools/places are closed today, December 1st, due to weather. If you have a closure or delay, please email it to news@mybasin.com or send us a text to 541-850-7552. All Klamath County Schools. All Klamath Falls City Schools. Shasta Way Christian Preschool. New Horizon Christian School. Klamath Kid Center.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Giving Tuesday at the Southern Oregon Humane Society

MEDFORD, Ore. -- In true holiday spirit, Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can. At the Southern Oregon Humane Society, giving back could come in the form of a financial donation. Or, volunteers can donate some of their time. "We are...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/1 – Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Oregon; Man Killed Running Across I-5 After Alleged Shoplifting

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of Southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the...
MEDFORD, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/30 – Local Warming Shelters Need Volunteers, Medford Police Investigate Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Warming Shelters are extending days of operation due to colder weather on the way this week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Over 500 without power due to downed powerline

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the National Weather Service said snow showers are expected above 1,500 feet. Total accumulations will vary between a trace and 2 inches, with up to 4 inches possible above 2,500 feet.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Winter safety tips with Jackson County Search and Rescue

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – From hikers to hunters, Jackson County Search and Rescue is urging Oregonians to practice winter safety once the snow falls. If you’re making a trip up to the mountains or into the woods, SAR says it’s vital that you let someone else know exactly when and where you’re going, as well as what time you plan on coming home.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Strong winter storm to hit Basin; Winter Storm Warning issued

MEDFORD, Ore. - A strong winter storm will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow is anticipated above 2500 ft. Light snow possible down to 1500 ft early Thursday morning. The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Strong south-to-southwest winds will lead to blowing...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat

Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
MEDFORD, OR

