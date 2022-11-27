Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Great fit’: Bruce Pearl points to Hugh Freeze’s knowledge of the SEC, ability to upset talented teams
For the first time since Hugh Freeze’s hiring at Auburn, men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl spoke on the new coach while previewing the Tigers’ Friday matchup with Colgate on Thursday. “I’m so excited for him,” Pearl said. “I think that we’ve just had like three incredible hires...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn OL Keiondre Jones to enter transfer portal, leaves option to return open
Auburn football has suffered its first transfer portal hit after the hiring of Hugh Freeze, as offensive lineman Keiondre Jones announced Thursday on Twitter that he’d be entering the portal on Dec. 5. With Freeze poised to hire a new offensive line coach instead of Will Friend, Jones plans...
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 7 schedule: Auburn High football boys and flag football girls play for state titles in Jordan-Hare Stadium
Dreams come true Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Auburn High football team and the school’s girls flag football team both play for state championships Wednesday at the Super 7. This season’s state championships series happens to be rotating to Jordan-Hare, meaning both Tigers teams will be playing for the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High girls flag football looks to make history in its hometown
Auburn High School’s girls flag football team is making history in just its second year. The team takes on Oxford in the AHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. “They’re so excited to play. They’ve worked hard all year and they all earned the right to be there,” said Tigers’ head coach Alison Link. “I hope that they’ll be able to handle it and I believe they will. They actually, I think, do a better job when we have fans to fill the stands. They love having that support behind them.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn
Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season. “Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Playing for it all: Auburn High takes on powerhouse Thompson in Class 7A title game
For the first time since the championship games were moved to college campuses, Auburn High School is competing for a state title in its own backyard. The Tigers (12-1) take on Thompson (10-3), a team that has won the past three Class 7A championships. Last year, the Warriors took down...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3
East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Soaring into a new stage: Southeastern Raptor Center names new director and celebrates 50th anniversary
Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center celebrates its 50th anniversary and looks to the future with the hiring of a new director, Wade Stevens. “I’m just really excited about all the opportunities here,” Stevens said. “There’s just so much untapped potential.”. For 50 years the Raptor...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the death of a man who was detained and tased by Auburn police
On Sunday at 2:48 p.m. the Auburn Police Department received a complaint from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive regarding a person who was exhibiting erratic behavior, the police report said. Officers responded to the area and contacted the 32-year-old man, Ricardo Gary, near the 600 block of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (9) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
