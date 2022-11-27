Appalachian Coal Town Christmas brings holiday cheer to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For more than twenty years, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine’s annual Appalachian Coal Town Christmas event brought delight and cheer to people from across the region.

The event received recognition on HGTV as part of a Christmas special for several years. It became a tradition in Southern West Virginia despite some changes over the years.

“Well we’ve changed things over the years but it’s always an underground tour,” said Leslie Baker, director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley. “Caroling in the church which is really, really a favorite amongst the people that come, Whatever the exhibit is at the youth museum and this year, its Toys: The Inside Story, which is very appropriate. We also do the planetariums and an ornament workshop down at the youth museum, and as you can see behind me, we have the ice skating rink.”

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, now is the perfect time to start getting into the holiday spirit.

“It’s always the weekend after Thanksgiving because families are looking for something to get away from the couch and the food,” said Baker. “And mothers have been shopping, sometimes daddies have been hunting, but this is a way they can all come back together and enjoy some family fun. So we have a lot of repeat visitors year after year. Grandparents are now bringing grandchildren and they came here originally and we’re just glad to be able to do it.”

More than 500 people visited Coal Town Christmas on Friday, November 25, 2022 and there are just two more days to visit; Friday, December 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Additionally, the ice skating rink’s last day is Sunday, Dec. 4.

