Boulder, CO

Plumb Joy
5d ago

Good to take a stand and shine and light on the pig problem, cops CAN NOT investigate themselves, obviously and especially when corruption keeps on keeping on. It's a nationwide problem but BPD gets an F. The Front Range in general is notorious for bad cops and city management.

OutThere Colorado

Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado

According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO

Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
DENVER, CO
mahoningmatters.com

Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
EVANS, CO
FOX 28 Spokane

Grand jury: Deputies escalated standoff with man in crisis

DENVER (AP) — Grand jury indictments allege two Colorado sheriff’s deputies needlessly escalated a fatal standoff last June with a 22-year-old man experiencing a “mental health crisis.” The indictments of former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were returned Wednesday, five months after the death of Christian Glass, and were made public Monday. The charges against Buen include second-degree murder, official misconduct, and criminally negligent homicide. Gould, who was not at the scene, was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment and criminally negligent homicide. Glass was shot after calling 911 for help getting his car unstuck in an area west of Denver.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
horseandrider.com

Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

