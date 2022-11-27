Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
5d ago
Good to take a stand and shine and light on the pig problem, cops CAN NOT investigate themselves, obviously and especially when corruption keeps on keeping on. It's a nationwide problem but BPD gets an F. The Front Range in general is notorious for bad cops and city management.
FOX31 obtained arrest documents Wednesday morning following a standoff and hostage situation earlier this week.
According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
A man whose 144-year sentence was reversed after an appeal was resentenced to 96 years in prison, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.
KDVR.com
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
americanmilitarynews.com
Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
mahoningmatters.com
A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
On Saturday, a Boulder District Court judge denied a motion filed by Xcel Energy to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company "substantially caused or contributed to the cause" of the Marshall Fire.
A handcuffed suspect fired four shots from the backseat of an unmarked police car before another officer shot him, an arrest warrant said.
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
Daily Record
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. The Fifth Judicial District’s grand jury on Wednesday...
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
FOX 28 Spokane
DENVER (AP) — Grand jury indictments allege two Colorado sheriff’s deputies needlessly escalated a fatal standoff last June with a 22-year-old man experiencing a “mental health crisis.” The indictments of former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were returned Wednesday, five months after the death of Christian Glass, and were made public Monday. The charges against Buen include second-degree murder, official misconduct, and criminally negligent homicide. Gould, who was not at the scene, was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment and criminally negligent homicide. Glass was shot after calling 911 for help getting his car unstuck in an area west of Denver.
skyhinews.com
Boulder District Judge Christopher Zenisek has rejected a motion by Xcel Energy to dismiss a class action lawsuit that blamed the state’s largest utility for causing or contributing to the hugely destructive Marshall fire on Dec. 30. Attorney James Avery with Denver Injury Law LLC in Boulder and the...
A man who barricaded himself inside a Boulder home is in custody following a nearly three-hour standoff.
Two deputies involved in the death of a 22-year-old man who called for help after getting his SUV stuck on a boulder are facing several charges.
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
cpr.org
It’s a crisp fall day on the Colorado State University campus. John Kitchens is telling his honors literature class that the excerpts they are reading from the thousands-year-old Hindu text Bhagavad Gita have relevance today. “It poses the question that challenges a lot of us … can we live...
horseandrider.com
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
