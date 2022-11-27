Read full article on original website
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
NBC New York
NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops
A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured
STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
Man Injured In One-Car Crash In Brick
BRICK – A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car on Jack Martin Boulevard Tuesday night, police said. Brick Sgt. Joseph Rossi said the driver was initially trapped inside the car, but was able to extricate himself. The man was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Fugitive one of two indicted in Atlantic City killing
Two men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City man in August. Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 48, are charged with murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy. The 31-year-old city man was found dead just after midnight Aug. 25, in...
Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed, After Fight in Old Bridge, NJ, Police Say
OLD BRIDGE — A 36-year-old man was run over multiple times by the same vehicle after a fight in a business park parking lot, according to authorities. Jason Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Now the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is trying to find out who's...
Middletown NJ Man Dead After Being Run Over Multiple Times After Altercation In Old Bridge Parking Lot
OLD BRIDGE, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department announced today that a homicide is under investigation. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 5:05 P.M., authorities received a 911 call reporting an altercation in the parking lot of...
MISSING: Mercer County Man, 60, Not Seen For 3 Weeks, Police Say
Princeton Police are diligently searching for a 60-year-old man they say has been missing for around three weeks. Emmanuel Lafontant was last seen by his family near Johnson Street in Hamilton about three weeks ago, Princeton Police said in a Wednesday release. Lafontant is 6 feet 2 inches tall and...
Seaside Heights police officers make shocking water rescue on Thanksgiving
Two Seaside Heights police officers were out taking the department police boat on Thanksgiving when they spotted an unexpected sight: a small dog, clinging to life in the water.
These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe Township arrived at the scene on North Main Street on the report of two individuals loitering in the area. When they arrived, they conducted and investigation and found a male and female subject wandering the neighborhood naked and without identification. “These pups were found in the area of North Main Street this morning. The male on the left and the female on the right were not wearing collars. They are currently at the Police Department awaiting animal control,” the Monroe Township Police Department said. At this time, no charges have been filed against The post These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen recorded Absecon driving instructor groping her, affidavit states
A teen recorded her driving instructor as he groped her following a lesson, according to the affidavit in the case. Jay Vyas, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested last week, shortly after the lesson. Vyas picked the 16-year-old girl up at her home Thursday for a two-hour driving lesson...
Dog shot by police remains held by SPCA with charges pending against owners
A dog shot and injured by Keyport police earlier this year remains held by the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals while summonses are pending against the pit bull’s owners, one of whom has organized a rally to regain custody. Blaze has been living at...
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses
Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Rumson Police Alert Public to Area Home Burglaries
Stressing that they are “NOT believed to be tied to the ongoing car theft issue that is plaguing the state,” Rumson police alerted the public to a rash of home burglaries in the area. The burglaries, they said in a social media post, have hit some towns in...
Vineland man pleads guilty to teen’s drug-induced death
A Vineland man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that killed an 18-year-old man two years ago. Freddie Smith, 44, sold the teen the drugs at some point overnight into March 12, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wawa in Vineland, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Drugs, Weapons Seized During Search Of Jersey Shore Condo: Police
A 50-year-old Jersey Shore man was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses after a police raid on his home, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 28, just after 6 a.m., the Brick Township Police Department made a warranted search on a residence in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex. The warrant...
