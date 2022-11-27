ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NBC New York

NJ Man Run Over Multiple Times, Killed in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops

A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said. Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured

STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Injured In One-Car Crash In Brick

BRICK – A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car on Jack Martin Boulevard Tuesday night, police said. Brick Sgt. Joseph Rossi said the driver was initially trapped inside the car, but was able to extricate himself. The man was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe Township arrived at the scene on North Main Street on the report of two individuals loitering in the area. When they arrived, they conducted and investigation and found a male and female subject wandering the neighborhood naked and without identification. “These pups were found in the area of North Main Street this morning. The male on the left and the female on the right were not wearing collars. They are currently at the Police Department awaiting animal control,” the Monroe Township Police Department said. At this time, no charges have been filed against The post These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Rumson Police Alert Public to Area Home Burglaries

Stressing that they are “NOT believed to be tied to the ongoing car theft issue that is plaguing the state,” Rumson police alerted the public to a rash of home burglaries in the area. The burglaries, they said in a social media post, have hit some towns in...
RUMSON, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man pleads guilty to teen’s drug-induced death

A Vineland man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling the drugs that killed an 18-year-old man two years ago. Freddie Smith, 44, sold the teen the drugs at some point overnight into March 12, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wawa in Vineland, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ

