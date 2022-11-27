The teaser caused an uproar after Nicole Arbour accused Offset of promoting violence in his music. Offset channelled the Joker to tease his upcoming single with Future. After pushing back the release of his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset shared a brand new snippet on Instagram this week. The brief clip shows Offset dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker with a mock gun as he mouthed the lyrics to the record in front of a movie theatre. The upcoming record also includes an appearance from Future. So, it looks like we could expect the two ATLiens will have new heat for fans soon.

2 DAYS AGO