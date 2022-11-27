Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Wants To Lock In With Nicki Minaj & Doja Cat
Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma interviewed Ice Spice and learned more about the “Munch” hitmaker. When it comes to negativity, Ice Spice doesn’t have time to pay attention. As a newcomer, Ice Spice quickly learned what being in the spotlight entails. Unfortunately, that often means facing harsh criticisms from hundreds of thousands of strangers on a daily basis. Yet, the “Munch” hitmaker has also gained many supporters, including Erykah Badu and her daughter, Puma Curry.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Denies Having “Celebrity Girlfriend” Amid Latto Rumors
The “Her Loss” rapper also opened up about his relationship with Nas. While on Clubhouse this past week, 21 Savage got candid about his social media use and personal life. Following fans linking the “Bank Account” rapper with Latto, he shut things down by revealing that he doesn’t have a “celebrity girlfriend.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Previews New Future-Assisted Banger
The teaser caused an uproar after Nicole Arbour accused Offset of promoting violence in his music. Offset channelled the Joker to tease his upcoming single with Future. After pushing back the release of his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset shared a brand new snippet on Instagram this week. The brief clip shows Offset dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker with a mock gun as he mouthed the lyrics to the record in front of a movie theatre. The upcoming record also includes an appearance from Future. So, it looks like we could expect the two ATLiens will have new heat for fans soon.
Al Roker’s Wife Had To Break Into Their Tesla As The Today Show Weatherman Was Rushed Back To The Hospital
As Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital, his wife tried to break into their Tesla.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Says He Has $1M For B.G. When He’s Released From Prison
Birdman suggested B.G. could be coming home soon. Gucci Mane’s celebrating the news of B.G.’s potential early release. Birdman suggested recently that the former Cash Money artists would be coming home soon. Though he didn’t say when B.G. would be out, the NOLA mogul said that he’d be back outside in a “few weeks.” There isn’t any confirmation surrounding these reports but Baby’s actively worked towards getting the 42-year-old rapper out of prison.
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”
PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Finally Settle Divorce: Report
The pair have agreed upon terms related to child custody, child support, and expenses for their 4 kids. It has been a long, winding road, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. Kardashian first filed for divorce back in February 2021, but getting to this point has been a struggle. We’ve reported on updates regarding the proceedings, including information about West not being able to hold onto a divorce attorney. It was stated that he went through at least five different lawyers before the divorce was finalized.
Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian was sleeping with Chris Paul.
hotnewhiphop.com
Doja Cat Addresses People Questioning Her “Blackness”
The hitmaker speaks on people claiming she didn’t grow up with Black influences. She didn’t let a little thing like a racism controversy dull her shine, and Doja Cat now addresses specific criticisms. The singer-rapper is enjoying dominating the charts one hit after the next. Additionally, she’s gone bald and shaved her eyebrows, making a fashion statement that perfectly pairs with her eclectic lifestyle.
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony Spills Tea On Younger Men In Her DMs: Watch
The mother of one spilled all during her stint on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. La La Anthony and her ex Carmelo were famously known as one of the original “NBA couples.” While their marriage may not have worked out, they still share a son together. Additionally, they’ve gone on to achieve huge career milestones in their respective solo endeavours.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Teases Soul Music Coming Soon Following Grammys Snub
The R&B singer-songwriter is going back to her roots with her upcoming EP. Summer Walker recently teased an upcoming EP to her fans. At the same time, she shaded award shows for not giving her the recognition she deserves. Alluding to her recent Grammys snub, the R&B singer wrote a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas & 21 Savage Join Forces On “One Mic, One Gun”
Nas and 21 Savage have seemingly buried the hatchet regarding their recent beef. As we previously reported, 21 received backlash earlier this month over his comments about Nas. The Her Loss rapper claimed that Nas is no longer relevant. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 shared on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Chris Paul-Kim K Revelation Had Twitter In Shambles
Chris Paul is going viral for all of the wrong reasons. Kanye is on one right now, and it isn’t looking very good for the legendary rapper. Yesterday, he told Alex Jones that he likes Hitler, and even delved into straight-up Naziism. It was a pretty awful day for Kanye fans, although they’ve seen this coming for a while now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Shares His Shocking Spotify Wrapped Results
Drake’s most streamed artist of 2022 may surprise you. Drake’s dominance throughout the past decade of Hip-Hop cannot be overstated. Alongside Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and Future, Drizzy has long been one of the defacto faces of rap. However, many lifelong Hip-Hop enthusiasts would cringe at any comparisons drawn between him and classic rap acts like Tupac Shakur. While their sounds and styles are practically polar opposites, that doesn’t mean that Drake doesn’t have respect and appreciation for the legendary West Coast artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Scheme Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend’s Claims About Overdose
DJ Scheme appeared to be responding to Juice WRLD’s girlfriend’s recent claims about his death on Twitter. DJ Scheme apologized to Juice WRLD’s fans on Twitter, Monday. He seemed to be responding to the late rapper’s girlfriend making claims about his death not being an overdose.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Praises Nas & 21 Savage Coming Together
Things took a turn when 21 questioned Nas’ relevancy, but the two hitmakers moved forward united, instead divided. After an intense viral moment involving Nas and 21 Savage circulated, the two came together for an epic moment in music. The hitmakers released their joint effort “One Mic, One Gun” following a controversial social media moment that caused 21 to receive backlash. Weeks ago, a clip from a Clubhouse conversation emerged showing 21 speaking about Nas’ relevancy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West To Alex Jones: “I Like Hitler”
Kanye also made anti-Semitic jokes about Ben Shapiro. Kanye West has been reaching a new low every single day. In fact, his fall from grace has been truly shocking to watch. After a media tour with the likes of Candace Owens, Ye has moved on to the likes of Milo Yiannapoulos. Additionally, he is now working with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka Scandal “Devastating” For Their Son
She also said it was “heartbreaking” that the Celtics made the scandal public, especially considering they haven’t checked in on her. She has remained relatively silent amid her partner’s cheating scandal, but Nia Long is finally speaking out. The acclaimed actress was thrust into viral headlines after it was revealed that Ime Udoka had an affair. An investigation into the Boston Celtics coach found that he was involved with someone within the organization.
hotnewhiphop.com
TDE’s Reason Wants To Work With Saweetie
Reason chimed in on the conversation about Saweetie’s album sales. Reports state that Saweetie didn’t have a rousing response regarding her latest project, but it certainly has been the talk of social media. The Bay Area hitmaker has several platinum singles under her belt, but The Single Life didn’t make waves. It circulated that her EP only sold 2,000 units, and people debated the rapper’s career moving forward.
Comments / 0