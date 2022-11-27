Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after Game 12
Alabama completed its regular-season schedule Saturday, and the nation’s No. 6-ranked team is now 10-2 (6-2 SEC) following a 49-27 win over Auburn in last weekend’s 87th Iron Bowl. BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at Alabama’s rankings in several statistical categories from a national and Southeastern Conference standpoint...
Auburn offensive guard Keiondre Jones to enter portal, could return after coaching hires
Auburn offensive guard Keiondre Jones will enter the portal as a grad transfer, he announced on social media Thursday afternoon. Jones noted Auburn is "at the top of my list" as a transfer destination, pending whomever Hugh Freeze hires to his assistant staff. Will Friend, Auburn's offensive line coach for the past two years, was let go this week.
Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach
Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
Auburn football, basketball & other Tiger Tidbits
* Talking to people who were involved in the search for a new head football coach, I was told that Auburn officials did interviews with 18 coaches either in person or on-line. Of that group the university went through the vetting process with 11 coaches, which was done by Athletic Director John Cohen and his staff along with individuals from two law firms and two sports analytics firms.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
