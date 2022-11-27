Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Actors who have played the iconic Thing T. Thing in ‘Addams Family’ and ‘Wednesday’
The Addams Family is one of television’s most beloved fictional families, with viewers finding a piece of themselves in the eccentric family with a penchant for the macabre. While the individuals in the family are all mysterious, none more so than the curious Thing T. Thing – otherwise known as Thing – created in the imagination of cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938.
22 'The Walking Dead' stars who have played Marvel characters
From Jon Bernthal to Danai Gurira, many "TWD" stars have left the zombie apocalypse to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel TV shows.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adam Sandler open to MCU and fans have Fantastic idea for his role
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has been a part of our culture for decades. He does one great film for every three bad ones, does not always stretch himself creatively, but, recently said he would join a cinematic universe, and some don’t loathe the idea. After appearing on the...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed
It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans say Ray Liotta’s swan song ‘Cocaine Bear’ destined for Oscar greatness
The world lost a national treasure earlier this year when the late, great Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away. But his posthumous film, Cocaine Bear, is already getting a lot of buzz as a worthy swan song and maybe even an Oscar contender. Cocaine Bear is the over-the-top dark comedy...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero
While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Cocaine Bear’ unleashes fearsome first trailer
The bonkers first trailer is here for what is sure to be next year’s zaniest action-comedy, Cocaine Bear. The Elizabeth Banks-directed film is inspired by a true event that occurred in 1985 when a black bear got his snout into some cocaine that was abandoned in the woods from a drug runner’s crashed airplane.
wegotthiscovered.com
M.O.D.O.K. faces double trouble as Captain America’s ally, The Winter Soldier, arrives in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’
The Winter Soldier is here. Marvel’s Avengers‘ newest recruit, The Winter Soldier, received his very own launch trailer on Nov. 29. Offered as a free update for owners of Marvel’s Avengers, the inclusion of The Winter Soldier character also adds the ‘cloning lab’ omega-level threat mission. On Nov. 29, developers Crystal Dynamics announced that the Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.7 would be made available. Introducing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, the 2.7 update allows players to team up and take on a newly revitalized M.O.D.O.K. in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. This update will be made available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium), Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam.
wegotthiscovered.com
In bad news for haters, ‘She-Hulk’ star planning to stick around the MCU until she ‘looks like a ball sack’
So far, Loki remains the one and only Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, with the comic book company playing its cards very close to the chest regarding the rest of the franchise’s episodic output. The jury remains out on whether or not She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will return, then, but one star is hoping to hang around for a long time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jenna Ortega admits she had an inkling that the major ‘Wednesday’ twist was coming
Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday to follow. It’s safe to say what Netflix’s new favorite day of the week is after Wednesday, which cheekily debuted on the same weekday you’d expect, and began its woe-happy takeover of the platform in the blink of an eye, dethroning season four of Stranger Things as the most watched English-language Netflix series within just two weeks of its debut.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk finally takes stand against Kanye West after rapper posts swastika styled into the Star of David
Elon Musk has finally and thankfully found a line when it comes to his vision for free speech on Twitter, and had Kanye West‘s most inflammatory tweet yet deleted from the site. Ye posted a screenshot of a supposed exchange he had with Musk, going on to spout some...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ fans left heartbroken after breakout favorite is recast for no good reason
Recently, Amazon had a hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The piece cost a lot, is getting further seasons, features an expansive cast, but, now, one of the show’s performers has exited his role with no apparent explanation right now. A press release from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans convinced the latest ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting is so obvious it could only be true
Fans may have been demanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe draft in several recurring faces from the Netflix era to reprise their roles in Daredevil: Born Again, but the franchise pulled a sneaky by revealing that the first name to officially join Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the Disney Plus series is a newcomer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk fans unite on Twitter in pretending to have never heard of world-famous movie star Jim Carrey
Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, many prominent accounts have been gradually leaving the service in favor of rivals like Hive and Mastodon. The latest and greatest of these is comedy icon Jim Carrey, known for his ’90s hits like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and, to younger audiences, Dr. Robotnik from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Rapaport invokes Kanye West’s late mother while blasting rapper’s latest remarks
There are some extremely (and rightfully so) incensed reactions flying around the internet as a result of Kanye West’s latest round of antisemitic remarks, this time by outright name-dropping, and even expressing appreciation for Adolf Hitler. As much as we wish we were exaggerating, Ye has gone off the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Adam Sandler finally kills ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ rumors while addressing MCU future
Despite the countless Marvel Studios productions to be released over the past 14 years, there are still a handful of major Hollywood names that have so far escaped the MCU‘s gravitational pull. And one of those is Adam Sandler. The odds are that the acclaimed actor/comedian will wind up hanging with the Avengers one day, though, despite his recent comments on the possibility — in which he finally debunks a long-held rumor.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfortunately-timed action epic that lost over $100 million saves the day a little too late on streaming
Timing is everything in virtually all aspects of life, and in the case of Roland Emmerich’s White House Down, the worst thing that could have happened to the blockbuster action extravaganza was the fact it released three months after Antoine Fuqua’s Olympus Has Fallen. You wait all your...
Comments / 0