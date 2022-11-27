ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Local makers set up shop for Small Business Saturday in Ravenswood

By Alyssa Donovan
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABkNk_0jOgxBHA00

CHICAGO — On Small Business Saturday in Ravenswood, the Holly Jolley Trolley helped shoppers get around to local mom-and-pop shops.

It helped shoppers, like Andrea Findley, get to some of the best spots, including a market with more than a hundred local artisans.

“Oh this is wonderful,” Findley said. “This is why I live here, for things like this. This is why I live here.”

The Traveling Chicago Artisan Market set up in Ravenswood this weekend features more than a hundred small businesses .

“What’s unique about these small businesses, we call them makers,” Lynna Smith, the market’s creator said. “They are people who make things.”

Makers like Gilad Fishel who make chef-crafted condiments with his brother-in-law.

“The two of us started exactly two years ago today on Small Business Saturday,” Fishel said.

Fishel said markets like the one in Ravenswood are key to the success of small businesses like Dilly Dally Provisions.

Salvation Army red kettle stolen in the Loop

“Instrumental. I mean how else would we get our name out? How else would we be able to get feedback about our product? It’s amazing to be here,” Fishel said.

Around 6,000 people are expected to shop at the market this weekend.

“It’s great to connect with the other small businesses that are here, just making connections with other people is really huge,” Ali Haymes, with Ali Winter Ceramics, said. “And being able to connect with customers in person is great after COVID it’s really nice to be in person again and talk to people.”

Customers said it was a welcome one-stop-shop for people like them who were on the hunt for unique handmade gifts and the desire to support local.

“It feels good to help them and buy their stuff and see the different artists here,” Linda Conway said.

Business owners have noticed a renewed interest in people choosing to shop small. Nearly 60% of holiday shoppers planned to participate in Small Business Saturday this year.

The National Retail Federation reports last year, around 180 million Americans shopped in the five day span between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, which puts Small Business Saturday in a good spot to make some big sales throughout the weekend.

The Holly Jolley Trolley was only available for shoppers on Saturday, but the Artisan Market is open on Sunday. It will move to a Fulton Market location the second weekend of December.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Mixed-use property coming to Woodlawn to help maintain affordable living

CHICAGO — A first-of-its-kind luxury, mixed-use residential and commercial property is coming to Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. This comes as local leaders have fought hard to keep existing residents in the neighborhood as housing costs in and around the neighborhood go up. The up-and-coming Park Station Lofts at 63rd and Maryland is […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Canadian Holiday Train stops in ‘burbs to spread joy

CHICAGO — A bright and festive symbol of the season will roll through the Chicagoland area this weekend. The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is on track to make the first of three area stops in Bensenville on Friday, Dec. 2. This is the Holiday Train’s first cross-continent tour in three years, starting in Montreal […]
BENSENVILLE, IL
WGN News

Volunteers helping community through Northwest Indiana food bank

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — As costs at grocery stores rise, food banks across the country are seeing more families struggling to make ends meet. In an effort to help, volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon sorting food at the Northwest Indiana Food Bank. Employees from Hammond Horseshoe Casino were busy packing boxes for the food bank to help […]
HAMMOND, IN
WGN News

City of Hope Evangelistic Ministries in Altgeld Gardens vandalized

CHICAGO — A church on Chicago’s Southeast Side was vandalized during a break-in and church leaders are asking for help catching whoever is responsible. The family-run City of Hope Evangelistic Ministries discovered the mobile home behind their church ransacked Wednesday. Windows were smashed out and doors were broken down. Whoever did this even took condiments […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Over 200 cars towed as winter parking ban takes effect across Chicago

CHICAGO — Over 200 cars were towed Thursday on the first day of Chicago’s “Winter Overnight Parking Ban.” The ban went into effect overnight Thursday and impacts 107 miles of main streets throughout the city, imposing parking restrictions from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. No parking is allowed where signs are posted, even when there’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Actor, comedian Chevy Chase ushers in Christmas in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The star of a Christmas classic helped light up Morton Grove Tuesday night. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase lit the Christmas lights at the Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant on Dempster. SEE ALSO: Christmas Every Day spreads cheer all year long The actor even recreated the famous scene from the […]
MORTON GROVE, IL
WGN News

Nearly 20 cars vandalized in Chicago’s Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Nearly 20 vehicles were vandalized in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood overnight. The incidents happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the 2100 block of West Howard Street. Police said officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found about 19 vehicles with broken passenger side mirrors. No one is in custody. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

Hyde Park to hold 2nd French research center in U.S. and 4th in the world

CHICAGO — University of Chicago and France’s flagship science organization Wednesday night signed an agreement to establish a new international research center in Hyde Park that will bring together the world’s leading scientists. IRC Discovery is only the fourth French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) center in the world and second in the U.S. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Huge temp drop follows Tuesday’s mild, windy weather

Tuesday’s gusty winds With a wind Advisory in effect for a portion of the Chicago area, blustery southerly winds gusted over 40 mph at several local airport locations, Huge temperature plunge If the forecast high temp of 28-degree Wednesday afternoon verifies there will be a 30-degrees drop from Chicago’s official Tuesday afternoon high of 58-degrees. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra Rock Island Line train hits vehicle in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A Metra train struck a vehicle in Midlothian Tuesday morning. The accident involving Metra Rock Island train No. 400 happened around 5 a.m. at 149th Street and Pulaski Road. No word yet on the extent of injuries. According to Metra, service on Rock Island Mainline Track 1 and Track 2 have been restored. […]
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
WGN News

2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot

PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
PALATINE, IL
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy