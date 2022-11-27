ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa Zoo to welcome reindeer for holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet this holiday season. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
107.3 PopCrush

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man and woman arrested for armed robbery at busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night for attempting to carry out an armed shoplifting scheme at a busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot. Police arrested Dominick Colbert and Natasha Stash after they were caught by loss prevention employees attempting to steal carts full of products from the Home Depot at East 41st and South Sheridan around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE

