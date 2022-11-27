Read full article on original website
Tulsa Zoo to welcome reindeer for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet this holiday season. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off its first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
Salvation Army working to help 5,500 children this holiday at toy drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's Giving Tuesday, a day built on the idea of practicing radical generosity. We have the perfect opportunity for you to be part of the global effort and help those in need right here in our community through the Salvation Army Toy Drive. This year...
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
Tulsa organizations examine racial disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Youth Services of Tulsa and Tulsa Dream Center in partnership with the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform released a report on Wednesday that examines the disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system. The report found that Black youth in Tulsa are arrested at five...
Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Wind causes fire to spread to multiple homes, structures in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Tulsa Fire Department received a call of a structure on fire near East 81st Place and South Lewis Avenue near Oral Roberts University. TFD says due to the strong winds, the fire spread to two additional structures, causing a...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium reveals new logo, new projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday, Oklahoma Aquarium leaders, Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation leaders, and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell unveiled a new logo for the aquarium and spoke about the facility's future. The new logo features a large bull shark. Research Director Dr. Ann Money says this is appropriate because the...
Tulsa police say at least one person dead in east Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a homicide occurred in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue in east Tulsa. At least one person is dead. Police were seen at a home there Wednesday morning. There are no further details at this time. This is...
Man and woman arrested for armed robbery at busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night for attempting to carry out an armed shoplifting scheme at a busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot. Police arrested Dominick Colbert and Natasha Stash after they were caught by loss prevention employees attempting to steal carts full of products from the Home Depot at East 41st and South Sheridan around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Game wardens searching for suspect after deer illegally poached at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens are asking for information after a deer was illegally poached at Turkey Mountain over the weekend. Hunting is prohibited in Tulsa Parks under the City of Tulsa's Code of Ordinances and punishable by up to 90 days in jail. "It's an...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
