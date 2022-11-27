Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in...
WTOP
Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson
After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: How Washington can take command of the NFC
The Washington Commanders are the NFL’s hottest team since Week 6 and in control (or, dare we say, command) of a playoff spot in the NFC. Can the Burgundy and Gold cut the Giants down to size and make a surge up in the seeding? The WTOP Sports team lays the blueprint for how they can make it happen.
Four position groups Texas should target in the transfer portal
The transfer portal is off to a hot start this offseason. We have already seen a plethora of talented players announce their search for new homes just a few days after the end of the regular season. Navigating the transfer portal is becoming an essential job for head coaches. Steve...
WTOP
McGhee leads Liberty against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point performance
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Darius McGhee scored 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 victory against the Delaware State Hornets. The Flames have gone 3-1 at home. Liberty averages 71.6...
WTOP
Journeyman RB D’Onta Foreman leading Panthers’ resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
WTOP
Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions.
WTOP
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.
Comments / 0