Louisiana State

WTOP

Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WTOP

Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson

After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC Sports Huddle: How Washington can take command of the NFC

The Washington Commanders are the NFL’s hottest team since Week 6 and in control (or, dare we say, command) of a playoff spot in the NFC. Can the Burgundy and Gold cut the Giants down to size and make a surge up in the seeding? The WTOP Sports team lays the blueprint for how they can make it happen.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

McGhee leads Liberty against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Darius McGhee scored 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 victory against the Delaware State Hornets. The Flames have gone 3-1 at home. Liberty averages 71.6...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WTOP

Journeyman RB D’Onta Foreman leading Panthers’ resurgence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTOP

Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions.
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA

