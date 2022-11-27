Soul Train Awards 2022: Jermaine Dupri Recalls Being Blown Away by Xscape’s Talent as He Presents Them With The ‘Lady of Soul Award’

Read full article on original website
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Rocks the House Down With An Epic Medley of Hits
Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, the legendary ladies of 90s R&B girl group Xscape, graced the stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 stage and took viewers on a nostalgic journey of some of their biggest hits, including fans fan favorites such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ''Tonight,” and the classic “Just Kickin It.” Special surprise guest and Grammy Award-winning superproducer Jermaine Dupri later joined the ladies.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Rapper Hurricane G Passes Away
Rapper Hurricane G aka Hurricane Gloria has passed away. She was just 52. EPMD’s Erick Sermon, who has a daughter with the later rapper, born Gloria Rodriguez, confirmed her passing on social media on Sunday evening (Nov. 6). “My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today […] The post Rapper Hurricane G Passes Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details
After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter
It’s still Halloween in the Carter household as Beyoncé got her family finally shared their photos from the spooky holiday. Taking to Instagram. Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, grabbed all three of their kids, and showed off their family’s Halloween costume, and they look adorable. The family...
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina
Apollo Nida appeared on 'RHOA' for five seasons before his split from Phaedra Parks took center stage. He's in another relationship that he's been public with for a few years.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding
Nene Leakes gave us glam during her good friend, Porsha Williams' lavish wedding.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In
Somebody is lying. The post Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert
Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans. Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday SpecialPost Malone Performs With Fan's Bra On His Head: WatchJadakiss, Styles...
