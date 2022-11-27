ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, December 2

We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. Trayce Jackson-Davis draws praise from Hubert Davis: Kokomo Tribune. Tom Allen mentioned in connection with South Florida opening: Saturday Tradition. Tom Allen listed as a Liberty candidate: Hero Sports. Pregame notes - Rutgers: IUHoosiers.com. Stories...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss

Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina

No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
FOX59

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

U.S. Highway 36 reopens after serious crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious single-vehicle crash shut down part of U.S. Highway 36 late Saturday. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10 p.m. near Billie Creek Village. Sheriff Justin Cole tells News 10 the driver was trapped and extricated. He was then airlifted to...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Barbara Hillenburg

Barbara Hillenburg, 87, of Bedford died Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born April 28, 1935, in Martin County, she was the daughter of Beryl J. and Frances Elizabeth (Owens) Pruett. She married Charles Hillenburg on May 3, 1953. Barbara’s first job was working for Walls and Walls Insurance...
BEDFORD, IN
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy