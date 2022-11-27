Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Hoosier Newsstand, December 2
We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. Trayce Jackson-Davis draws praise from Hubert Davis: Kokomo Tribune. Tom Allen mentioned in connection with South Florida opening: Saturday Tradition. Tom Allen listed as a Liberty candidate: Hero Sports. Pregame notes - Rutgers: IUHoosiers.com. Stories...
'Winner's win and winning's fun': No. 5 IU women's basketball dominates No. 6 UNC from start to finish
Roamed Indiana's sideline Thursday night like she so often does, pacing back and forth, mind racing in thought, eyes locked on the game in front of her. But a closer look at Indiana's head coach revealed a stark change: her attire choice was unlike anything Hoosiers fans had seen before.
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina
No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Rival Reaction: North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot Caleb Love, RJ Davis react to Indiana's win
Watch and listen to what North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, star forward Armando Bacot and guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis had to say following No. 10 Indiana's win over No. 18 North Carolina on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. HUBERT DAVIS. ARMANDO BACOT. CALEB...
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
WTHR
Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Showers tonight followed by a stronger storm system this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you're having a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Our forecast mostly played out as expected today. Though we didn't hit 60°, the high in Indy of 58° is good for the warmest Thanksgiving Day here since 2015. Much of the day was...
WTHI
U.S. Highway 36 reopens after serious crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious single-vehicle crash shut down part of U.S. Highway 36 late Saturday. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10 p.m. near Billie Creek Village. Sheriff Justin Cole tells News 10 the driver was trapped and extricated. He was then airlifted to...
'I'm just confused' Libby's grandmother says seeing Allen in court was emotional
Seeing the man arrested in the murders of Libby and Abby for the first time came with emotions Becky Patty says she wasn't sure how to feel.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Barbara Hillenburg
Barbara Hillenburg, 87, of Bedford died Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born April 28, 1935, in Martin County, she was the daughter of Beryl J. and Frances Elizabeth (Owens) Pruett. She married Charles Hillenburg on May 3, 1953. Barbara’s first job was working for Walls and Walls Insurance...
Lawrence renters forced to take buyout or face massive rent increase
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated after they say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal. If they decide to stay, a letter says their rent would double. “I was like, 'Oh lord, please don’t let this happen...
WTHI
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0