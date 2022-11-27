Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
Santa Fun Run coming up on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Arc of the Piedmont will be hosting its ninth annual Santa Fun Run on the Downtown Mall this weekend. It will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the aim of giving back to the community the organization serves. At registration, everyone will get...
cbs19news
Toy Lift kicks off Friday morning
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For years, he's been a real-life Santa in Charlottesville, making kids smile each year on Christmas morning. More than 30 years ago, Tom Powell decided to sit in a bucket truck until kids had toys to get for the holiday. He may not be able to sit in the bucket all day anymore, but his goal is just the same.
cbs19news
Preparing for Lighting of the Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Lighting of the Lawn will be taking place Thursday night at the University of Virginia, and workers are getting everything ready. The event began 21 years ago, following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as a way to provide a space for the...
cbs19news
CASPCA participating in Empty the Shelter event
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has a great deal for people who are thinking about adopting a furry friend. The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for the Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope adoption event. With BISSELL's help, the fee...
cbs19news
'A Christmas Carol' returns to Blackfriars
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Shakespeare Center is kicking off performances of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Thursday. It’s happening at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton. For more information, click here.
cbs19news
Ticketing pilot program for Old Rag ends
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A pilot program requiring a ticket to hike one of the most popular trails in the region has ended. The Shenandoah National Park launched the Old Rag pilot program in March and it ended on Tuesday. The ticketing program aimed to manage visitation to Old...
cbs19news
UVA Cancer Center brings back wreath fundraiser for patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Cancer Center is hoping to lessen the barriers its patients face when trying to get care. It brought back the wreath auction for the first time since COVID-19 shut it down. UVA Health staff made wreaths that anyone can bid on,...
cbs19news
American Red Cross asks for blood donations on Giving Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Giving Tuesday is an important day for the American Red Cross. Although it is excepting money donations, it's also encouraging more people to donate blood. With this being a very busy time of year, between holiday preparations and extra traveling, fewer people remember to donate...
cbs19news
Survey finds most support keeping Meriwether Lewis Elementary's name
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of responses have been submitted on a survey regarding the name of an Albemarle County elementary school. According to a release, more than 400 community responses have been submitted on the online survey, with nearly 85 percent of those responses supporting keeping the current name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary.
cbs19news
Albemarle School Board to interview nine applicants for White Hall seat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People are invited to attend a meeting of the Albemarle County School Board on Thursday to see the people who have applied to fill an open seat. In October, White Hall District representative David Oberg announced he was resigning from his seat on the...
cbs19news
Funding available to support affordable housing programs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some organizations can now apply for money to help them engage in affordable housing-related activities. Charlottesville has opened the Application for Funding Interest for Housing Operations and Program Support, or HOPS. This program used to be part of the Vibrant Communities Fund applications for housing-related...
cbs19news
Deeds, Hudson speak at legislative forum at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia hosted a legislative forum for students and community members on Tuesday. State Senator Creigh Deeds and Delegate Sally Hudson answered questions about the upcoming 2023 session of the General Assembly. Questions that were asked included ones on teacher salary and standards...
cbs19news
Emergency repair work closes part of Carters Mountain Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of an Albemarle County road is closed for emergency work to repair a pipe. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Carters Mountain Road is closed between Lanark Farm and 3247 Carters Mountain Road. The closure will be in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
cbs19news
Police chief candidates say community involvement is key
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the three candidates for Charlottesville’s new police chief were introduced during a community forum, during which they answered questions that had been submitted by residents. Now let's take a look at how each responded to questions about community involvement, accountability and protocols...
cbs19news
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
cbs19news
Police seeing more shootings, vehicle thefts this year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says violent crime is down compared to a three-year average from 2019-2021, but there have been more shootings and vehicle thefts this year. On Thursday, officials provided an overview of the status of an investigation into a series of...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway teens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a pair of runaway teenagers from the Crozet area. According to police, Abigail Garfield and Landon Peery, both 16 years old, are missing. This is not the first time these two teens have...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to find missing Churchville man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man who has not been seen for more than a week. According to a release, 46-year-old James William Painter of Churchville was last seen at the Sheetz gas station in Waynesboro on Nov. 20.
Comments / 0