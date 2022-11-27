CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For years, he's been a real-life Santa in Charlottesville, making kids smile each year on Christmas morning. More than 30 years ago, Tom Powell decided to sit in a bucket truck until kids had toys to get for the holiday. He may not be able to sit in the bucket all day anymore, but his goal is just the same.

