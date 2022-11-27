Read full article on original website
CBS 58
More than a dozen groups unite to create new Milwaukee Theater District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than a dozen Milwaukee theater organizations are banding together to increase national awareness of the city’s arts scene. Wednesday evening the city's theater community announced the creation of the brand-new Milwaukee Theater District, which will work to increase the city's visibility on the national arts stage so that every theater and venue benefits.
CBS 58
Kenosha Creative Space is a hub for all things artisan
KENOSHA (CBS 58) -- From paint strokes to dance steps, the Kenosha Creative Space is a place for any kind of artist to hang out and create. Besides all the art classes that are offered, dance lessons are front and center, including Salsa dancing every Tuesday night and Zumba sessions throughout the week.
CBS 58
'It's our honor:' Milwaukee organizations collecting 'Blessing Baskets' for local veterans this holiday season
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For around $50, you could bring holiday spirit into the lives of local veterans and their families this winter. The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) in West Allis is partnering with other local organizations this holiday season to collect what they're calling "Blessing Baskets" -- laundry baskets filled with non-perishable food items and grocery store gift cards.
CBS 58
MCTS hosts annual Rosa Parks tribute Dec 1-3
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System is keeping a seat open on every bus in the fleet in honor of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Beginning today, on Dec. 1, and running through Saturday, Dec. 3, each reserved seat will include a red rose and a special placard that features Parks' photo and a message about her courageous act. For the "MCTS Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship", the transit system invites high school seniors who live and attend school in Milwaukee County and who plan to attend a trade school, college or university.
CBS 58
Holiday tradition 'Christmas on the Corner' returns to Port Washington this Saturday with fireworks, parade
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This Saturday, Dec. 3, Christmas on the Corner is taking place in downtown Port Washington. There are dozens of things to do along the Franklin St.-- crafts, cookie decorating, caroling and a Santa meet-and-greet. And make sure you don't miss anything along your stroll,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Repertory Theater launches Powering Milwaukee campaign for new complex
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Milwaukee Rep) launched its Powering Milwaukee campaign to raise funds for a new and expanded theater center on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Milwaukee Rep has raised $43 million of its $75 million fundraising goal, according to a press release. The Powering Milwaukee campaign...
CBS 58
Home Building & Remodeling Show coming to State Fair Park next month
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It may be a bit too cold and breezy in Milwaukee to be in the mood to do outdoor home renovations, but it is never too early to begin planning for projects to take on for the new year. To help get an idea of where...
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Milwaukee woman's hobby turns into full-time business
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What started as a hobby during the pandemic has become a full-time business for a Milwaukee woman. Jodyann Morgan is making candles in her basement studio that showcases all kinds of different bodies, and she's turning acceptance into art. Each day starts the same way for...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family talks future of Waukesha Christmas parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During Jessob Reisbeck's interview with the family of Jackson Sparks, they talked about the upcoming Waukesha parade. Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was one of the six people who was killed when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade last year. Countless people were affected forever by the...
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
CBS 58
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee receives $5K in toys, snacks this Giving Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Giving Tuesday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee was gifted a $5,000 donation in the forms of toys and snacks. Holiday helpers from US Cellular unloaded a box truck full of 350 toys for the boys and girls and stocked the club pantry with healthy snacks.
CBS 58
'Let it go, let it go!'; Milwaukee's Skylight Theatre celebrating over 30 of Disney's most iconic songs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A celebration of some of Disney's most famous songs is hitting Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre now through the end of the year. "A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits" is a musical revue featuring 33 beloved songs from 13 of Disney's biggest Broadway shows, including "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast, "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid, "Let It Go" from Frozen, "Circle of Life" from The Lion King and many more.
CBS 58
Exercise caution when decking the halls in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Most can finally agree that now is the time when everyone can show off their holiday spirit. While decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families, experts say that a trip to the emergency room does not need to be a part of the experience.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Diaper Mission encourages community support this Giving Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee-area nonprofits were out in full force on this Giving Tuesday. One of them was Milwaukee Diaper Mission. The organization highlighted its newest partner, the UWM Food Center and Pantry. Along with diapers, the nonprofit provides local organizations with other essential products like wipes and period...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Air and Water Show, Blue Angels set to return in July 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Following a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, the Milwaukee Air and Water Show came roaring back to life in 2022, bringing thousands to Milwaukee's lakefront to take in the spectacular sights and sounds the show provides. "Bringing it back after hiatus from 2020 and 2021,...
CBS 58
Khris Middleton distributes new winter coats to students on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Giving Tuesday is a day for all of us to think about helping others. We've seen it happen in several places, including a Milwaukee elementary school. Kids were picking out free winter coats at Lancaster School on the north side and standing tall over the scene was the man responsible -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton.
CBS 58
3rd grader asks for help to donate a toy to every kid at Children's Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You have a new way to help bring Christmas cheer to kids being treated at Children's Wisconsin this holiday season. An 8-year-old girl is asking for your help to collect 450 gifts so every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin can have a gift for the holidays.
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
CBS 58
Infrastructure dollars could improve rail travel in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It could soon be easier for people to travel throughout Wisconsin. A 2021 federal infrastructure bill allocated $22 billion for new Amtrak transit and Wisconsin's two biggest cities could be getting in on that. Congress set aside that money to connect the country through an expanded...
