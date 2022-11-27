MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A celebration of some of Disney's most famous songs is hitting Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre now through the end of the year. "A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits" is a musical revue featuring 33 beloved songs from 13 of Disney's biggest Broadway shows, including "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast, "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid, "Let It Go" from Frozen, "Circle of Life" from The Lion King and many more.

