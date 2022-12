AMES, Iowa (AP)Caleb Grill scored 16 points as No. 23 Iowa State shook off a sluggish first half and defeated North Dakota 63-44 on Wednesday night. Grill connected on 4 of 5 3-point tries for the Cyclones (6-1), while the Fighting Hawks (5-4) went 7 of 26 (26.9%) from behind the arc.

