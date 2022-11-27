Read full article on original website
Richardson's leadership continues to shine in Ducks' 14-point victory over Washington State
For most of Oregon’s 74-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars, it wasn’t pretty. Early season basketball rarely is pretty, but the Ducks found a scoring spurt in the middle of the second half from senior leader Will Richardson. The injuries of Oregon’s front line and guards have...
Huskies have to go small after injuries affect Meah and Kepnang, lose a heartbreaker to Oregon State 66-65
Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on Washington State in Pac-12 opener
The Oregon Ducks (3-4) will open up Pac-12 basketball league play Thursday night with an opponent that's had the Ducks' number the last few games. Oregon and Washington State (4-2) square off in a December league game at Matthew Knight Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Rich Burk and P.J. Carlesimo will be on the call.
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
Oregon's big second half propels the Ducks to a blowout win over Washington State
Eugene, Ore. - The Ducks entered Pac-12 play in early December with a short bench and an opponent that played right into the Ducks' concerns due to their depth and 3-point shooting. None of it mattered. The Ducks and the Washington State Cougars were tied at 32-32 in the first...
WATCH: Oregon State vs Washington Postgame Press Conference
Pac-12 play opened on a high note for the Oregon State men’s basketball team as the Beavers built a large early lead and held on with clutch plays in the final seconds to beat Washington, 66-65, at Gill Coliseum. After the score went final, forwards Dzmitry Ryuny and Michael...
WATCH: N'Faly Dante breaks down his career-night vs Washington State
Oregon senior center N'Faly Dante had a career night against the visiting Washington State Cougars, scoring 22 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the Ducks' 74-60 win. He breaks down how it all happened. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down Oregon's blowout win over Washington State
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman as he discusses the team's 74-60 victory over the visiting Washington State Cougars. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
Live Updates: Oregon State 66 - Washington 65 (FINAL)
Oregon State opens Pac-12 play and the month of December with the first of two early conference games on Thursday. The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum for a home game against Washington after going winless at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Today and throughout the course...
Offensive coordinator candidates for Oregon | Locked On Ducks
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Oregon to be the head coach at Arizona State. We discuss names to watch for Dillingham's replacement.
Oregon State Beavers land four players on 1st team and 10 total on Pro Football Focus all-conference squad
The first 2022 all-Pac-12 football team is out, and Oregon State is prominent. Pro Football Focus named 10 Beavers to its top three all-conference teams, including right tackle Taliese Fuaga, safety Kitan Oladapo, flex Jaydon Grant and return specialist Anthony Gould to the first team. Only USC (13) and Washington...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ collapse at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks lost to Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) await their bowl destination and matchup:
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu accepts invite to Shrine Game
Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is headed to a college all-star game. Aumavae-Laulu accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Oregon State’s shot at the Las Vegas Bowl could come down to UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti acknowledges its Pac-12 pick for the Dec. 17 game is likely to come down to Oregon State or UCLA. Oregon State has pent up demand. UCLA has an enormous TV market. The Beavers are hot, having won six of their final seven games. The Bruins are, well, from LA.
Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB
At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
