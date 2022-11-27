ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

Huskies have to go small after injuries affect Meah and Kepnang, lose a heartbreaker to Oregon State 66-65

Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on Washington State in Pac-12 opener

The Oregon Ducks (3-4) will open up Pac-12 basketball league play Thursday night with an opponent that's had the Ducks' number the last few games. Oregon and Washington State (4-2) square off in a December league game at Matthew Knight Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Rich Burk and P.J. Carlesimo will be on the call.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon State 66 - Washington 65 (FINAL)

Oregon State opens Pac-12 play and the month of December with the first of two early conference games on Thursday. The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum for a home game against Washington after going winless at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Today and throughout the course...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers

No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB

At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
LEBANON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON

A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten

(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
NEWPORT, OR
247Sports

247Sports

