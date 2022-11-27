Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Hwang fires South Korea into last 16 with late winner against Portugal
Son Heung-min was unmasked and South Korea were liberated from Group H. Eventually. Paulo Bento’s side left it until the 90th minute to secure the win they needed against Portugal and had to wait a further six minutes for confirmation that Uruguay had not pipped them to second place. A mass huddle gathered in the centre of the pitch erupted when their place in the last 16 was finally secured.
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Comments / 0