Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO