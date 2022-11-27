ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Huskies have to go small after injuries affect Meah and Kepnang, lose a heartbreaker to Oregon State 66-65

Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters NCAA transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan will enter the NCAA transfer portal, per BeaverBlitz. A redshirt junior and graduate transfer, Nolan can officially enter the portal before the Dec. 5 window opens. He entered the 2022 season as Oregon State’s starting quarterback, and started in 17 career games for the Beavers, before suffering an injury in the fifth game of the year.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on Washington State in Pac-12 opener

The Oregon Ducks (3-4) will open up Pac-12 basketball league play Thursday night with an opponent that's had the Ducks' number the last few games. Oregon and Washington State (4-2) square off in a December league game at Matthew Knight Arena at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Rich Burk and P.J. Carlesimo will be on the call.
BREAKING: QB Chance Nolan enters the Transfer Portal

Chance Nolan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaverBlitz has confirmed. The redshirt junior came to Oregon State in January of 2020 and was named starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season. He began the 2022 season as the starter, until he left the game at Utah, the Beavers fifth game of the season due to injury.
Live Updates: Oregon State 66 - Washington 65 (FINAL)

Oregon State opens Pac-12 play and the month of December with the first of two early conference games on Thursday. The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum for a home game against Washington after going winless at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Today and throughout the course...
