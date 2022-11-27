Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
teslarati.com
Tesla unexpectedly discounts Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S.
Tesla has now discounted the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y by $3,750 if customers are willing to meet a few conditions. As the end of the year and the end of Q4 approaches, Tesla is working hard to achieve ever-higher sales numbers. Now, the company has decided to discount Tesla Model 3s and Ys that are already in inventory if the customer is willing to take delivery by the end of the year. Tesla has not clarified how long this deal will be available.
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk is confident Neuralink will restore vision & full body functionality
Elon Musk is confident that Neuralink will be able to restore vision in humans who are blind and full body functionality in humans who have a severed spinal cord. Neuralink, another of Elon Musk’s companies, held its Show & Tell on Wednesday, and many revelations were shared in the live stream. One of those revelations included restoring vision even if someone was born blind. And also restoring full body functionality to someone with a severed spinal cord.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen wants to build ‘a global battery champion’
Volkswagen announced its plans to make its battery manufacturing subsidiary, PowerCo, a “global battery champion.”. Despite Volkswagen’s arguably conservative approach to electrification in its automotive brands, its presentation regarding its battery manufacturing sub-brand PowerCo was anything but. Volkswagen has ambitious goals for the fledgling company that only started earlier this year. PowerCo aims to achieve these goals quickly “through low complexity and standardization.”
teslarati.com
Tesla’s North American Charging Standard proposal gets stern CharIN response
The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) has issued a response to Tesla’s proposal to have its charging connector design adopted as the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for electric vehicles. CharIN noted that while Tesla should be lauded for its effort to move electric mobility forward, adopting the NACS would “lead to further consumer confusion and delay EV adoption.”
teslarati.com
Tesla China NEV insurance registrations hint at strong November sales
Concerns about Tesla China’s reported demand challenges seem to be decreasing by the week. If China’s reported NEV insurance registrations this month are any indication, it would appear that Tesla is poised to post some impressive numbers this November. Tesla China has been dealing with a wave of...
teslarati.com
BYD to launch Tang SUV and Han sedan in Mexico in 2023
Chinese electric vehicle company BYD will expand to Mexico next year, aiming to sell its Tang SUV and Han sedan in the market in 2023. BYD’s Zhou Zou said the company plans to sell the two vehicles in Mexico next year as a part of an expansion in portions of the Western Hemisphere. BYD recently launched two brand-new EVs in Brazil and plans to launch 17 new electric models in the country as well as in Mexico and Columbia.
teslarati.com
Twitter 2.0 promises transparency & safety
Twitter 2.0 promised transparency and safety in its new company blog post. Elon Musk launched Twitter 2.0 on Wednesday, which is the latest of the many changes he has made to the platform since purchasing it. In Wednesday’s blog post, Twitter 2.0: Our continued commitment to the public conversation, Twitter makes its mission clear.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen Scout electric truck may be produced by Foxconn
Volkswagen is reportedly in talks with Foxconn to produce its upcoming Scout Motors electric truck and SUV. Foxconn is just starting in the automotive industry, recently purchasing the Lordstown Motors plant. Yet the brand’s notoriety in electronics manufacturing has made them an attractive option as a manufacturing partner for startup and legacy automakers. Most recently, Reuters reported that Volkswagen might be in talks with Foxconn for the Taiwanese giant to produce the upcoming Scout electric truck.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi is the first of several vehicles to feature a thousand-volt powertrain
The Tesla Semi’s inaugural delivery event for PepsiCo featured a number of key announcements that are pertinent not only to the all-electric Class 8 truck but also to the company’s other vehicles. These include the Semi’s charging system, which will also be compatible with vehicles like the Cybertruck, as well as the vehicle’s immense power and efficiency.
teslarati.com
Twitter suspended 14 million accounts between 2012 & 2021: study
Twitter suspended 14 million accounts between 2012 and 2021, a new study by Whizcase found. Whizcase shared its data with Teslarati along with another report on the trends and prices of illegally sold hacked social media and entertainment accounts. The study concluded that not only has Twitter suspended millions of...
Flying Magazine
The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13
Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
msn.com
Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound
This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi’s full 500-mile, single-charge drive shared in timelapse video
A few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted on Twitter that the Tesla Semi had successfully completed a 500-mile trip while weighing in at 81,000 pounds. The news caught a lot of attention, but it also resulted in some debates online about whether the Class 8 all-electric truck was able to accomplish the feat with a single charge.
