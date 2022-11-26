ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Nigerian Wedding To Simon Guobadia

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37l2lX_0jOgrHmm00
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Congratulations are in order to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia who officially tied the knot over the weekend!

According to People.com, on Friday, the 41 year old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum married her 57 year old Nigerian-born fiance 57, in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. The ceremony took place in front of 250 of Porsha and Simon’s closest friends and family, including Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant and more.

Ahead of the ceremony, the reality star told PEOPLE that she is, “ridiculously excited” explaining that, “I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

“It’s going to be a true fashion extravaganza,” she continued. “I just couldn’t turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it.”

while the couple will tie the knot gain this weekend in an American ceremony, Porsha took to Insagram to share first look photos from their first big ceremony, posting a series of photos on her Instagram page.

“My Love now & Foreverrrr ! -Mrs. Guobadia

The Kingdom Of Benin

Eseosa 11/25/22 @people

Groom: White Benin @swankyjerry

Planner: @ellybevents

@stanlophotography

Traditional beads @kishlys

@vaingloriousbrides’she captoned the post. Check it out below.

She then shared another photo of the couple from their big day, this time, thanking everyone for their well wishes. “Thank you everyone for all of your prayers and well wishes ! We love you for riding with us in this journey called life ! The best is yet to come !!

” she wrote. Check out the post below.

With this being the first of two weddings for the RHOA alum, we can’t wait to see what fashion she’ll give us for her next ceremony! Congratulations to the lovely couple on their recent nuptials!

