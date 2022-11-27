ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says he’ll back DeSantis for president in 2024

By Suzanne Downing
The richest person in the world — the man who just bought Twitter — says he’ll back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, should DeSantis choose to run. Elon Musk, who was once a supporter of President Obama and even voted for Biden, said on Twitter that he can’t support President Biden this time around. He made his remark about supporting DeSantis in a response to a question from a Twitter account.

“As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump,” Musk wrote on his Twitter feed Friday. “But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence. My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”

Musk added, “But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all.”

Former President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he will run for president in 2024, to mixed reviews from conservatives.

DeSantis has not yet announced, but his campaign for governor was successful this month, and he goes into his second term with the support of 59.4% of voters, with former Gov. Charlie Crist only getting 40%. The near landslide came after DeSantis has been at the conservative forefront of the culture wars on issues such woke-ism, transgender indoctrination in schools, education, abortion, free markets, and Covid policy.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

