Hawaii women’s basketball falls again to Florida Gulf Coast

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
 5 days ago
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team lost 63-50 against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday afternoon at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii falls to 1-5 for the 2022-2023 season, while Florida Gulf Coast, which already owned a win over UH this season, improves to 1-5.

On Saturday, FGCU erupted to a 15-1 lead to begin the game. Although the Rainbow Wahine cut the deficit to six in the third quarter, the Eagles eventually pulled away to win.

Alyza Winston had a game-high 16 points for Florida Gulf Coast, while Daejah Phillips had a team-high 15 for the ‘Bows.

Hawaii takes on No. 2 Stanford on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

