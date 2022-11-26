Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin in Overwatch 2
A new Mythic skin is joining the ever-growing list of cosmetics in Overwatch 2, this time taking inspiration from Greek mythology. One of the newest heroes in the Overwatch universe, Junker Queen, will be the recipient of the game’s next Mythic skin with the release of season two on Dec. 6. This skin will be known as Zeus Junker Queen and is clearly inspired by the Greek god of thunder himself.
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus start?
Overwatch 2 fans have a lot to be excited about in the near future since season two is dropping on Dec. 6, bringing new skins, a new mythic skin, and more. Additionally, a new event was revealed called Battle for Olympus. Greek mythology is the theme for this event, and...
dotesports.com
Revenant’s ability perks in Apex Legends Mobile will make OG Apex players jealous
Revenant is the next legend releasing in Apex Legends Mobile. In a trailer for the game’s upcoming patch, titled Underworld, developer Respawn Entertainment showed off Revenant’s mobile look and abilities. He’ll be arriving in the game tomorrow, Nov. 29 at 7pm CT alongside a new battle pass, new LTMs, and new holiday celebrations. Players will also be able to try out a new ranked split and purchase new cosmetics from the in-game shop.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s second season looks to be, well, mythical
Blizzard Entertainment pulled back the curtain on Overwatch 2’s second season today, revealing a new map, a new Mythic skin, and much more. Blizzard showcased some of the biggest information about season two in a jam-packed trailer posted to Twitter this afternoon. Season two, which will feature the release of new hero Ramattra, will also see the release of the new map Shambali. The map looks to be either a hybrid or escort map since the trailer showed one team pushing a payload; it also looks similar to the existing Nepal control map.
dotesports.com
Blizzard to shake up Overwatch 2’s map pool with a new monastery and several returning favorites
The second season of Overwatch 2 is set to be one filled with plenty of changes, including a new hero, a handful of new hero balance updates, and, of course, a plethora of new seasonal content. The iconic locations where heroes do battle will also be receiving a significant update, with big pending changes coming to the map pool.
dotesports.com
Unlocking your favorite Overwatch 2 heroes is about to get a whole lot easier for new players
New Overwatch 2 players are about to get a lot more freedom in which heroes they unlock for playing the game. As part of the season two details introduced in a new trailer and blog post today, Blizzard revealed that Hero Challenges will be making their way into Overwatch 2 alongside the new season. This feature works similarly to Contracts in VALORANT, where players can select the hero of their choosing to complete missions for and ultimately unlock in full.
dotesports.com
Is Rebirth Island in Warzone 2?
Warzone 2’s new map Al Mazrah seems to be a hit with fans of battle royale, but the game is sorely missing one popular feature that the original game had: small-scale maps and Resurgence mode. Rebirth Island, a map based on Alcatraz, was a mainstay in Warzone throughout most...
dotesports.com
DMZ loadout not saving? Here’s what to do
Next year is shaping up to be one of the better ones for Call of Duty. The devs have already introduced some new ways to enjoy the franchise throughout the rest of 2022 and into 2023, including DMZ. DMZ is a completely different game mode for CoD fans since nothing...
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 8 keywords and the champions who use them
Riot Games has simplified tooltip text in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, expanding upon existing keywords within the auto-battler while also adding new ones. TFT Set Eight will introduce a new mechanic called Hero Augments. Champions can use these Augments to boost individual or team power as well as in conjunction with regular Augments. Within a handful of Monsters Attack! champion spells are keywords that can synergize with Hero Augments.
dotesports.com
All Dragonriding abilities and passives, and how to unlock them
Dragonriding in Dragonflight won’t be just your simple and boorish version of flying where you hop on your mount and fly while AFK. Dragonriding is a new and interactive version of flying packed with unique features like abilities and passives, talents and glyphs, and customizations. Although these features will play a huge role in your Dragonriding adventures, abilities and spells will directly impact how you fly across the Dragon Isles.
dotesports.com
More Ultra Beasts and Necrozma teased for Pokemon Go, but an appearance isn’t imminent
Pokémon Go’s last three seasons of content have revolved around the Alola region and introduced many of the Pokémon that have been missing from Gen VI’s Pokédex. But, there has been a special focus placed on the Ultra Beasts that have come and terrorized the world from Ultra Space.
dotesports.com
What is the max lobby size in Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 had landed on consoles, with players all around the world gearing up to take each other on. There are countless players flooding the servers, with weapons, armor, and money to grab as you sprint around the map. But every time you enter a house, it’s already been looted, and there’s usually someone in there waiting to kill you.
dotesports.com
Here are Killjoy’s best setups for Icebox
Icebox is one of Killjoy’s best maps, as she can easily hold down either A or B site, while still having options to play around mid. Since Icebox is relatively compact, you won’t have to spend too much time rotating between sites—this means that Killjoy players will often be able to set up sightlines for themselves while still being in range of all of their gadgets.
dotesports.com
League’s new Mythic item is getting nerfed again—but only in ARAM
Heartsteel, League of Legends‘ newest Mythic item, is being nerfed soon—but not in Summoner’s Rift. It will only be nerfed in ARAM, according to League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison today. Heartsteel has already caused some trouble for the devs after the item instantly became popular when...
dotesports.com
Can you save custom weapon blueprints in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?
A good weapon blueprint is half the battle when it comes to dropping into games of Warzone 2 or squading up with friends to pub stomp on Modern Warfare 2. With the Gunsmith being such a focal point of the Call of Duty experience, players have been looking forward to the chance to save custom blueprint loadouts of their favorite guns for class-building on the fly in between matches of MW2 and Warzone 2.
dotesports.com
Is The Callisto Protocol coming to Game Pass?
The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind behind Dead Space, Glenn Schofield. It will be launching on PC and multiple consoles, including the Xbox and PlayStation, so some are curious if it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. As one of the hottest horror titles...
dotesports.com
How to watch TFT Set 8 Summit LAN event: Rosters, format, and more
Riot Games is hosting a LAN Teamfight Tactics tournament, showcasing Set Eight Monsters Attack! and boasting a $25,000 prize pool to be contested by players who were voted in. The Summit LAN event is a “for-fun” tournament made up of professional TFT players and content creators voted in by the community. Set Eight Monsters Attack! releases on Wednesday, Dec. 7, just one day prior to the start of the event, allowing fans to get a first glimpse of the new set.
dotesports.com
League players want one change for Shyvana to make things clearer for the whole team
Shyvana mains have asked for more clarity about the abilities of their favorite League of Legends champion. The Half-Dragon is considered not too difficult to master, but her abilities might be difficult to fully comprehend unless you play her. In a Reddit post on Nov. 28, user Ozzyglez112 complained about the toxic behavior experienced by other players who didn’t know Shyvana’s abilities.
dotesports.com
How to fix World of Warcraft ‘Transfer Aborted: Instance Not Found’ error
World of Warcraft is a game that has had many problems over the years and typically when new content is added to the game we see these issues come back into the spotlight. With the launch of Dragonflight, this is exactly what has happened for some players. Since Dragonflight launched...
dotesports.com
Is Dota 2 balanced? One fan drops a research paper to find out
Each Dota 2 patch tries to reshape the game’s meta. The shifting meta causes players to constantly adapt and find the most powerful heroes of each patch to give themselves an edge. While the developers try their best to balance all heroes to make them equally viable options, it’s almost impossible to achieve the perfect equilibrium. But a research paper today revealed that Patch 7.32c has been close to pulling off the unthinkable.
Comments / 0