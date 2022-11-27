Watch Biden’s Short and Not-So Sweet Reaction to Trump’s Meeting With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024
Mick Mulvaney told CNN that Donald Trump is the "only Republican who can lose" in 2024. The former president made his 2024 presidential bid official on Tuesday. But some Republicans, like Mulvaney, believe he is too divisive a candidate to win. Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Reassure Fascist Nick Fuentes Trump Will Pardon Rioters
Trump has said "over and over ... that he will pardon January 6 defendants when he becomes president again," the U.S. representative tweeted.
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise
The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.
Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’
Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
A government witness recorded a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after January 6. Jason Alpers said Rhodes typed a message for Trump warning his children would "die in prison." Alpers denied that he was working on behalf of law enforcement during the January 10 meeting. Just days after...
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
It's probably not the reaction the ex-president was looking for.
Trump is 'livid' and 'screaming' his head off after disappointing midterm elections for the GOP, an advisor said
Former President Donald Trump "is livid" and "screaming at everyone" after GOP midterm setbacks, an advisor told CNN. Trump had endorsed more than 330 GOP candidates running for both state and federal office. Despite the losses, Trump will still probably announce his 2024 White House intentions, the advisor said. Former...
Bill Barr says Trump will 'burn the whole house down' and destroy the GOP if he doesn't win the 2024 nomination
The former attorney general in a scathing op-ed discussed former President Donald Trump's bid to return to office in 2024.
It seems very likely that Trump lied about being unfamiliar with Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, podcast host and political commentator Dean Obeidallah rolled his eyes at Donald Trump's assertion that he didn't know who Nick Fuentes -- a notorious anti-semite and Holocaust-denier -- was when he had dinner with him earlier in the week.
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the...
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
CNN — Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents – and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property.
'The View' host Ana Navarro called Tiffany Trump's wedding celebration a 'MAGA funeral'
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on November 12 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Her wedding was held days after the GOP's midterm "red wave" failed to materialize. On Monday, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro called Tiffany's wedding a "MAGA funeral." Tiffany Trump's wedding to businessman Michael Boulos on...
Here's What Trump Will Do If He Wins in 2024, According to Kellyanne Conway
"The reason he wants to run is he thought he would still be there," Conway said about the former president.
White Nationalist Fuentes Contradicts Trump Dinner Claim
White nationalist Nick Fuentes tossed cold water on Milo Yiannopoulos’ claim that the now-infamous meeting between Donald Trump and Kanye West was intended to kneecap the former president. NBC News reported on Tuesday—citing the extremely unreliable Fuentes and Yiannopoulos, among others—that the dinner was a troll attempt to leave Trump politically wounded. “Ye’s political adviser Milo Yiannopoulos has grown disillusioned with Trump & said he was the ‘architect’ of the dinner trap. He said he knew the meeting would leak, & he dispatched Fuentes there ‘just to make Trump’s life miserable,’” NBC reporter Marc Caputo wrote. But Fuentes disagreed and contradicted Yiannopoulos following the story. “My intention was not to hurt Trump by attending the dinner, that is fake news. I love Donald Trump,” Fuentes responded on Telegram before taking aim at fellow West campaign associate Karen Giorno, who was also at the Trump and West dinner. Yiannopoulos declined to comment on this story when reached by The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. Since the Mar-a-Lago dinner, The Daily Beast reported that West’s informal 2024 campaign has hired Fuentes and a racist YouTuber who gained notoriety for offensive videos.
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0