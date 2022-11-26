ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France vs Denmark score, result: Kylian Mbappe brace gives France win and secures World Cup knockout place

By Kyle Bonn, Simon Borg
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Argentina vs Poland free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

Argentina and Poland will both be looking to cement their place in the World Cup Round of 16 when they go head-to-head on Wednesday. After Argentina's shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi stepped up and helped his side to a redemption victory against Mexico. His breathtaking strike in that game means he has scored in seven consecutive games for his country.
Sporting News

How the Wallabies can 'upset a few people' at next year's RWC

Australian rugby great Phil Waugh believes the Wallabies can “upset a few people” at next year’s World Cup in France, despite their “disappointing loss record for the year.”. The Wallabies moved up from eighth to sixth in World Rugby’s official rankings after their win over Wales...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

48 hours in: Turin

Travel EssentialsWhy go now?Between now and Easter, this stylish city at the foot of the Alps is welcoming, uncrowded and accessible, thanks to the frequent ski flights. Turin is much more than a gateway to the mountains: it is one of Italy's great cities, offering visitors a spectrum of indulgence from high culture to rich chocolate.Touch downBritish Airways (0844 493 0787; ba.com) and easyJet (0843 104 5000; easyJet.com) compete from Gatwick, while Ryanair (0871 246 0000; ryanair.com) flies from Stansted. Turin airport is 16km north-east of the city at Caselle. The fastest and cheapest way in is by train, which...
WSOC Charlotte

Inflation eases in Europe, but still in double digits

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency eased to 10% this month as fuel and utilities drifted down from painful highs, but it is near the record levels that have robbed consumers of spending power and led economists to predict a recession.

Comments / 0

Community Policy