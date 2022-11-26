France vs Denmark score, result: Kylian Mbappe brace gives France win and secures World Cup knockout place

Read full article on original website
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Brazil vs. Switzerland final score, result: Late Casemiro goal takes South Americans into World Cup last 16
A late Casemiro goal took Brazil into the last 16 of World Cup 2022 as the resistance of a dogged Switzerland side finally cracked late on in the second round of Group G games. Deprived of Neymar by injury, Brazil struggled to find a way through a typically disciplined Switzerland...
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
With talisman Neymar ruled out, the burden of carrying favorites Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely fall on Richarlison against Switzerland. PSG forward Neymar is out of the group stages at least, after a nasty ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over...
Iran vs USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Iran and USA wrap up their Group B campaigns with a crucial showdown in Al Thumama on November 29 as they both fight for a knockout-stage spot. The U.S. sealed an impressive 0-0 draw against group leaders England last time out with Iran snatching a dramatic late 2-0 win over Wales.
When is England vs Senegal at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for Round of 16 match
England will face an unfamiliar test in the World Cup Round of 16 after being paired with African champions Senegal. The Three Lions topped Group B — ahead of rivals Wales, USA and Iran — with Gareth Southgate's side unbeaten in their opening three games in Qatar. Aliou...
Argentina vs Poland free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
Argentina and Poland will both be looking to cement their place in the World Cup Round of 16 when they go head-to-head on Wednesday. After Argentina's shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi stepped up and helped his side to a redemption victory against Mexico. His breathtaking strike in that game means he has scored in seven consecutive games for his country.
USA vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match as Christian Pulisic puts the USA in front
It's a winner-take-all match in Group B as the USA face Iran with a knockout-round berth on the line. Iran can advance with a win or draw to its first knockout stage in history, while the USA need a win at all costs to go through for the first time since 2014.
How the Wallabies can 'upset a few people' at next year's RWC
Australian rugby great Phil Waugh believes the Wallabies can “upset a few people” at next year’s World Cup in France, despite their “disappointing loss record for the year.”. The Wallabies moved up from eighth to sixth in World Rugby’s official rankings after their win over Wales...
48 hours in: Turin
Travel EssentialsWhy go now?Between now and Easter, this stylish city at the foot of the Alps is welcoming, uncrowded and accessible, thanks to the frequent ski flights. Turin is much more than a gateway to the mountains: it is one of Italy's great cities, offering visitors a spectrum of indulgence from high culture to rich chocolate.Touch downBritish Airways (0844 493 0787; ba.com) and easyJet (0843 104 5000; easyJet.com) compete from Gatwick, while Ryanair (0871 246 0000; ryanair.com) flies from Stansted. Turin airport is 16km north-east of the city at Caselle. The fastest and cheapest way in is by train, which...
Inflation eases in Europe, but still in double digits
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency eased to 10% this month as fuel and utilities drifted down from painful highs, but it is near the record levels that have robbed consumers of spending power and led economists to predict a recession.
