Team's Current Cap Hit: $85,265,406 (over the $82.5MM Upper Limit) G Spencer Knight (one year, $925K) F Anton Lundell (two years, $925K) Lundell had a very nice rookie season, establishing himself as a key two-way center in a hurry. He has been a bit quieter offensively to start this year but he still looks to be on track to be a part of their top six before too long. At that point, the price tag is going to get expensive quickly. A bridge deal could fall in the $4MM range as things stand and it will be difficult for them to work out a long-term agreement with their cap situation. At the moment, he’s on track to hit two of his ‘A’ bonuses ($425K in total).

10 HOURS AGO