Anaheim, CA

Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85

Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Edmonton Oilers are thankful for in 2022

As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Edmonton Oilers.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks to induct Roberto Luongo into Ring of Honour

Former Vancouver Canucks All-Star netminder Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the team’s Ring Of Honour next season at an undetermined home game, as announced by the team Wednesday night. Luongo, 43, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame just a few weeks ago alongside a pair of...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Salary cap deep dive: Florida Panthers

Team's Current Cap Hit: $85,265,406 (over the $82.5MM Upper Limit) G Spencer Knight (one year, $925K) F Anton Lundell (two years, $925K) Lundell had a very nice rookie season, establishing himself as a key two-way center in a hurry. He has been a bit quieter offensively to start this year but he still looks to be on track to be a part of their top six before too long. At that point, the price tag is going to get expensive quickly. A bridge deal could fall in the $4MM range as things stand and it will be difficult for them to work out a long-term agreement with their cap situation. At the moment, he’s on track to hit two of his ‘A’ bonuses ($425K in total).
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings place Tyler Bertuzzi on injured reserve

Despite being activated less than a month ago, Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed back to the injured reserve list. Detroit announced today that they have placed their star forward on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they have recalled forward Austin Czarnik from their AHL affiliate, the...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vegas Golden Knights recall Daniil Miromanov

The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the quietest teams in the league when it comes to transactions this season, with hardly any changes made to their NHL roster from the start of the year. In fact, they hadn’t recalled a single player through the first two months, instead working with the group that broke camp to get them to a 17-6-1 record.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs activate goaltender Ilya Samsonov

One of the biggest question marks about the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer was whether their new goaltenders would be able to stay healthy. Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov didn’t exactly have a clean history in terms of injury, and those concerns have played out. Both goaltenders have spent time on the injured reserve list already, leading to Erik Kallgren appearing in ten games already.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate veteran forward Scott Laughton from injured reserve

The Philadelphia Flyers have some good news on the injury front for once, as Scott Laughton has been activated and will play tonight. The veteran forward has been out since Nov. 19. As with everything else when it comes to the Flyers right now, there is also some not-so-good news to go along with Laughton’s return. Tony DeAngelo left the optional morning skate early to meet with the medical staff and is a game-time decision, according to Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex Formenton ineligible to play in NHL for rest of season

The NHL’s deadline for clubs to sign restricted free agents to contracts that would allow them to play in the 2022-23 season has now passed. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet confirmed that there has been no contract signed, meaning Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton is now ineligible to play in the rest of this NHL season.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick signs in Switzerland

After terminating his contract with the Buffalo Sabres, Riley Sheahan is headed to Europe. The 30-year-old forward has signed a contract with EHC Biel-Bienne for the rest of the season. He is expected to join the club next week. It’s an interesting move for the NHL veteran, who has decided...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

