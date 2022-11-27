Look: Caleb Williams strikes Heisman Trophy pose in first half of USC's game vs. Notre Dame

USC football fans know how good Caleb Williams is.

Now, a national television audience is getting a glimpse of Williams' magic.

Williams' arm talent, electric scrambling ability and overall athleticism was on full display in the first half of USC's matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Williams finished the first half 10-of-13 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown and added a highlight-reel touchdown run to lead USC to a 17-7 halftime lead.

Here's his touchdown pass to Tahj Washington:

And here's Williams' 5-yard touchdown run, where he pulled the read-option handoff at the very last second:

After his touchdown run, Williams struck a Heisman Trophy pose as he came off the field. After Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud struggled in a loss to Michigan earlier Saturday, Williams is clearly the front-runner for the award.