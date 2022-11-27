Jazz Coach Will Hardy Reveals He Stops Coaching Sometimes And Watches Stephen Curry Play Basketball

Stephen Curry even mesmerizes opposing coaches.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Stephen Curry is one of the best superstars in the game today, and there's no doubt that his 3PT shooting ability captivates fans frequently. In fact, Stephen Curry is having one of the best seasons of his career this year, averaging 31.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 7.1 APG with the Golden State Warriors.

It seems as though fans are not the only ones that are mesmerized by Stephen Curry's play. Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy recently admitted that there are times when he stops coaching to watch Stephen Curry play and has to snap out of it.

His ability to think, his ability to adapt within a game is second-to-none. He's seen every defense known to man. I've been in a lot of coach's meeting where you're trying to figure out a way to keep Steph Curry under wraps... He's a really special player. He's one of those guys when you're coaching, there are moments you find yourself having to snap out of it. Like "oh my god, I was just watching Steph Curry play, I wasn't focused on the game". The way he plays is awe-inspiring.

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry is an all-time great point guard, and many people believe that he is a top 10 player of all time . It is easy to see why one would be distracted during a game by Stephen Curry's play.

Stephen Curry Is Still Getting Better

There is no question that Stephen Curry is still playing at a superstar level, and based on his production this year, he should be an MVP candidate. Steve Kerr noted that this year is different from his previous MVP-winning year in 2016, though, as he is now 15 pounds heavier and "ripped ."

Steve Kerr asked the difference between Steph Curry’s unanimous MVP season in 2016 and now: "He’s 15 pounds heavier… He’s ripped. He’s physically very different now from then."

Hopefully, we see Stephen Curry remain healthy this year and go on a deep playoff run with the Golden State Warriors. At this point, for Stephen Curry, it is about simply continuing to win with his team.

The Golden State Warriors have bounced back after a tough start, and if they're healthy by the time the playoffs roll around, they will be considered one of the favorites for the title.

