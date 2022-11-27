ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

WRGB

Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to the community

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Giving Tuesday is a national day of generosity.. a day to help a neighbor, donate some time, or give money if you can. It's a day to give back to your community, and in the Capital Region, there are quite a few ways to give back.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire

A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Nursing home employee accused of striking patient

ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — St. Johnsville Police say they have charged an employee of a nursing home on endangerment charges. Police say 43-year-old Shaunta Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She's accused of striking a patent at the St. Johnsville nursing home on...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Police searching for suspect in Pittsfield bank robbery

PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning bank robbery. Pittsfield Police were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm for a reported robbery in progress. According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect was described as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Former NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen to join Warren County Public Defender's office

WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Former New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen has a new job - he's joining the Warren County Public Defender's Office come December. This comes after only a month ago the governor's office launched an investigation into allegations Bruen reportedly shielded a former human resources officer from an internal complaint. This was first reported by the Times Union. Bruen's resignation came shortly after the investigation went public, although it was never officially linked to it.
WRGB

Troy City Council approves 2023 budget

TROY, NY (WRGB) - The Troy City Council has approved the Troy City Budget for the 2023 fiscal year without adding a proposal sought by minority members. Republicans on the city council wanted two additional firefighter positions added to the Troy Fire Department, but that idea was shot down. In...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Scotia detects elevated lead levels in water samples

SCOTIA, N.Y. (WRGB) — Some water samples in the Village of Scotia have been found to contain elevated levels of lead. Scotia Mayor Thomas Gifford, who is in his last week as mayor, tells CBS6’s Briana Supardi that four homes out of 30 samples were found to have elevated levels of the poisonous metal.
SCOTIA, NY
WRGB

Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks

Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

95% of Schenectady High School freshmen are 3 or more grades behind in math

SCHENECTADY - The Schenectady City School District talked about academic progress during a school board meeting Wednesday night, in the wake of underwhelming state test scores. The data comes from testing done this fall across the Schenectady City School District with what's known as i-Ready assessments. i-Ready's website says the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Troy man sentenced for possession of a firearm as a felon

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Justin Smith, 22, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison for possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon, to be followed by supervised release. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Man pleads not guilty in death of 52-year-old woman in auto-pedestrian crash

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was indicted in an Albany County Court, charged with multiple charges in the death of a 52-year-old woman. Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to charges. He's charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and assault. According to Albany...
ALBANY, NY

