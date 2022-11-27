WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Former New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen has a new job - he's joining the Warren County Public Defender's Office come December. This comes after only a month ago the governor's office launched an investigation into allegations Bruen reportedly shielded a former human resources officer from an internal complaint. This was first reported by the Times Union. Bruen's resignation came shortly after the investigation went public, although it was never officially linked to it.

2 DAYS AGO