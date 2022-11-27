Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
WRGB
Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
WRGB
Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
WRGB
Tenant, Landlord rent issues causing a 'Catch-22' for housing in the Electric City
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Housing on the minds of residents in Schenectady a town hall in the city is happening Thursday to discuss just that. Council Member Damonni Farley says this meeting essentially will give council members the opportunity to hear about the varying issues facing the housing crisis in the city.
WRGB
5 years later: Cohoes still rebuilding after fire that tore through half a city block
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — 5 years ago, more than two dozen buildings were damaged in one of the worst disasters the city of Cohoes has ever seen in the last 100 years. Fire tore through multiple buildings on Remsen Street, leaving millions of dollars in damages, businesses destroyed. Businesses...
WRGB
Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to the community
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Giving Tuesday is a national day of generosity.. a day to help a neighbor, donate some time, or give money if you can. It's a day to give back to your community, and in the Capital Region, there are quite a few ways to give back.
WRGB
Mother calling for help in finding missing daughter as police search Mohawk River
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — 14 year old Samantha Humphrey's mom is speaking out, as the search for her daughter continues along the Mohawk River in Schenectady. Samantha was last seen at around 11:30 PM back on November 25th. "I want Samantha to know that everybody is very scared and...
WRGB
Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire
A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
WRGB
Charges pending after gun goes off in person's waistband, says Albany Sheriff
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says charges are pending after a person was hospitalized after the gun in their waistband went off. Apple says the weapon was recovered Thursday night in the town of New Scotland. The person accused of illegally possessing it was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.
WRGB
Nursing home employee accused of striking patient
ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — St. Johnsville Police say they have charged an employee of a nursing home on endangerment charges. Police say 43-year-old Shaunta Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She's accused of striking a patent at the St. Johnsville nursing home on...
WRGB
Road rage incident ends with shooting in Walmart parking lot, according to deputies
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau man has been arraigned, charged in connection to a weekend shooting in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Adrian A. Simental is accused of firing a handgun at a 52-year-old New York City man following a reported road rage incident in the parking lot in Queensbury.
WRGB
Police searching for suspect in Pittsfield bank robbery
PITTSFIELD, MA (WRGB) — Police are searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning bank robbery. Pittsfield Police were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm for a reported robbery in progress. According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect was described as...
WRGB
Former NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen to join Warren County Public Defender's office
WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Former New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen has a new job - he's joining the Warren County Public Defender's Office come December. This comes after only a month ago the governor's office launched an investigation into allegations Bruen reportedly shielded a former human resources officer from an internal complaint. This was first reported by the Times Union. Bruen's resignation came shortly after the investigation went public, although it was never officially linked to it.
WRGB
Troy City Council approves 2023 budget
TROY, NY (WRGB) - The Troy City Council has approved the Troy City Budget for the 2023 fiscal year without adding a proposal sought by minority members. Republicans on the city council wanted two additional firefighter positions added to the Troy Fire Department, but that idea was shot down. In...
WRGB
Albany meeting finds affordable housing, riverfront access among top priorities for 2023
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The capital city is looking ahead to 2023. Albany leaders and state lawmakers gathered Tuesday night with dozens of city residents to look at what priorities should take center stage. The public meeting was hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association at the Kenmore Ballroom. As...
WRGB
Scotia detects elevated lead levels in water samples
SCOTIA, N.Y. (WRGB) — Some water samples in the Village of Scotia have been found to contain elevated levels of lead. Scotia Mayor Thomas Gifford, who is in his last week as mayor, tells CBS6’s Briana Supardi that four homes out of 30 samples were found to have elevated levels of the poisonous metal.
WRGB
Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks
Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
WRGB
95% of Schenectady High School freshmen are 3 or more grades behind in math
SCHENECTADY - The Schenectady City School District talked about academic progress during a school board meeting Wednesday night, in the wake of underwhelming state test scores. The data comes from testing done this fall across the Schenectady City School District with what's known as i-Ready assessments. i-Ready's website says the...
WRGB
Troy man sentenced for possession of a firearm as a felon
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Justin Smith, 22, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison for possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon, to be followed by supervised release. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge...
WRGB
Man pleads not guilty in death of 52-year-old woman in auto-pedestrian crash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was indicted in an Albany County Court, charged with multiple charges in the death of a 52-year-old woman. Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to charges. He's charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and assault. According to Albany...
Comments / 0