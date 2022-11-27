ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oneonta Goes to Battle With Windsor in Season-Opening Drago Tournament

Oneonta and Windsor went to battle in their season-opening games at the Drago Tournament. The Yellow Jackets came out on top with a 55-42 win at home. Makya Morrison led the way with 19 for Oneonta while Ryan Kristof scored 15 for Windsor. Oneonta will take on Vestal on Saturday...
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Anand, McKnight Named to United Soccer All-Region Team

The Binghamton University women's soccer team had one of its best seasons ever, winning the America East regular season with a 9-5-5 record and a 6-1-1 conference mark. On top of all that team success, a few players have been recognized for their seasons. Seniors Maya Anand and Olivia McKnight...
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Women's Basketball Drops Third Straight Game With Loss to Cornell

On Wednesday, the Binghamton University women's basketball was off north to take on Cornell. The Bearcats fell 71-48 on the road thanks to a 15-1 run that closed the game for the Big Red. Owego grad Genevieve Coleman went up for 14 points and seven rebounds while Denai Bowman dropped...
VESTAL, NY
informnny.com

Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations

Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith

Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
WELLSBURG, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Movie Filmed in Johnson City Premieres Tonight

The Harbinger is a horror movie that follows two characters as they try to separate their nightmares from reality. The film was primarily shot in February 2021 in the Binghamton area, with many of the scenes being shot at the Goodwill Theater and Firehouse Stage. Andy Mitton, the director, contacted...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
CORNING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Physician Assistant Guilty of Forcibly Touching Patient

A Binghamton man faces up to one year in Broome County Jail after being found guilty of forcible touching. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today that 68-year-old Alan M. Geller has been found of forcible touching. This stems from an incident on December 17, 2021, when Geller was working as a physician assistant and inappropriately groped the breasts of a 35-year-old patient during a physical exam.
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy