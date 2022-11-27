Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oneonta Goes to Battle With Windsor in Season-Opening Drago Tournament
Oneonta and Windsor went to battle in their season-opening games at the Drago Tournament. The Yellow Jackets came out on top with a 55-42 win at home. Makya Morrison led the way with 19 for Oneonta while Ryan Kristof scored 15 for Windsor. Oneonta will take on Vestal on Saturday...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Anand, McKnight Named to United Soccer All-Region Team
The Binghamton University women's soccer team had one of its best seasons ever, winning the America East regular season with a 9-5-5 record and a 6-1-1 conference mark. On top of all that team success, a few players have been recognized for their seasons. Seniors Maya Anand and Olivia McKnight...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Boy's Basketball Opens Up Season Against Unatego at Drago Tournament
The Vestal boy's basketball team trailed 11-2 early in the first quarter but thanks to a huge run, the Golden Bears never looked back and won 42-26 in their season opener. This game was a part of the Oneonta Drago Tournament. The Golden Bears will take on Oneonta on Saturday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Women's Basketball Drops Third Straight Game With Loss to Cornell
On Wednesday, the Binghamton University women's basketball was off north to take on Cornell. The Bearcats fell 71-48 on the road thanks to a 15-1 run that closed the game for the Big Red. Owego grad Genevieve Coleman went up for 14 points and seven rebounds while Denai Bowman dropped...
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Movie Filmed in Johnson City Premieres Tonight
The Harbinger is a horror movie that follows two characters as they try to separate their nightmares from reality. The film was primarily shot in February 2021 in the Binghamton area, with many of the scenes being shot at the Goodwill Theater and Firehouse Stage. Andy Mitton, the director, contacted...
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Around 1,000 in Onondaga County without power, road closed, wind advisory in effect
Update 9:50 p.m. Wednesday: Only 18 power outages remain in Onondaga County, according to the National Grid. The power company is reporting no outages in Oswego and Madison counties. Update 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Power outages in Onondaga County are still affecting 117 customers with 92 affected customers in Syracuse. Oswego...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Rt. 390 Southbound reopen after tractor-trailer fire
The tractor-trailer caught fire near the Scottsville exit and traffic is being diverted around the accident.
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Physician Assistant Guilty of Forcibly Touching Patient
A Binghamton man faces up to one year in Broome County Jail after being found guilty of forcible touching. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today that 68-year-old Alan M. Geller has been found of forcible touching. This stems from an incident on December 17, 2021, when Geller was working as a physician assistant and inappropriately groped the breasts of a 35-year-old patient during a physical exam.
Syracuse killer claims judge has no power over him; taken away to begin 20-to-life anyhow
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ernest Johnson wasn’t getting anywhere with repeated attempts to withdraw his guilty plea for the 2019 murder of Shondell Days. So Johnson, 46, resorted to a desperation tactic: he claimed the judge on his case no longer had jurisdiction over him.
