The easiest Cyber Monday deal: the HyperX Pulsefire Haste mouse is just $25 today

Head over to Amazon and get the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wired gaming mouse for its lowest price ever at $24.99 during the ongoing Cyber Monday sale. The Pulsefire Haste sold for around $50 for most of this year, and even when it did go on sale it only dropped as low as $30. You can get it today at a price we've never seen before.

Whether you want to use this to up your game with a mouse designed to be as lightweight as possible, or you want a backup mouse that won't even come close to weighing you down while you move about, at this price it's absolutely worth picking up.

The Pulsefire Haste is meant to be extremely lightweight, and it has a honeycomb and hex design that helps support your hand without weighing it down. It also has custom RGB lighting, programmable buttons, a HyperFlex cable, and more.

When we reviewed the Pulsefire Haste in December 2020 we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. The reviewer, Brendan Lowry, said, "Between its excellent comfort, great performance, cool bonus features, and affordable price, it's simply fantastic." Even back then when it was selling at its most expensive the price was considered affordable. Now, it's a freaking bargain.

Not only is it light on the wallet, the mouse is designed to be light on your hands as well. The honeycomb shell and hex design make it feel light and airy while you're using it, and the whole thing only weighs 59 grams total. Despite all that, it's still a very durable mouse. It's surprisingly strong and will last you a long time.

Other features include RGB lighting you can customize with HyperX's free software, six programmable buttons, and even the ability to record macros. There's grip tape included with the mouse to help you maintain control. Plus, the HyperFlex USB cable is designed so you never feel any tension from the cable while you're moving around.