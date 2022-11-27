ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New holiday toys could present some unexpected dangers for kids, pediatricians say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t be. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.
Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
United Way of York County shifts focus to help low income families

York, PA — After 101 years of public service, the United Way of York County is changing its direction. “We will adapt and adjust and become more efficient and more proficient and more successful as we are able to focus on the segment of our community,” said United Way of York County President Anne Druck.
Road closed following train derailment in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — In the early morning on December 2, a train derailment was reported on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, Perry County, according to a Facebook post from Marysville Fire Company. The fire company is suggesting local traffic use US 11/15 for their...
York County certifies election results in a "fairly seamless process"

York, PA — Now that the official election results are in the books, counties are looking back at the process. A new incoming legislature and governor is giving counties a chance to renew the calls for election reform. “We had a fairly seamless process for the voter,” said York...
One dead, another injured in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Columbia. According to police, it happened around 10:45 AM on the 200 block of North Second Street. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, officers found two...
Bayer Pharmaceuticals announces $43M expansion of Lebanon County facility

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies is pumping out millions to expand its Lebanon County facility. Bayer Pharmaceuticals announcing a 43-million-dollar investment to expand its Myerstown location. Bayer Pharmaceutical has been a Myerstown pillar for 75 years. Site manager, Divakar Amin, says...
PSP | Missing York man found, MEPA canceled

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police say John Meckley has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS | The Pennsylvania State Police say the West Manchester Township Police are searching for 86-year-old John Meckley and have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory. According to authorities, Meckley...
Morning shooting being investigated by Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 30, around 8:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Bureau of Police were called to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets for reported shots fired. Police say, when they arrived they searched the area but were unable to find any victims or suspects. Police then checked with schools in the area to confirm they were safe.
York Co. man charged after police say he led them on pursuit through three counties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a man has been charged after fleeing from officers after he allegedly ran a red light and almost hit an officer. According to police, the Pennsylvania State Police-York were notified that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit in the Dover area on November 30, just after 1:00 AM.
