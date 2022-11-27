Read full article on original website
CBS 21 Days of Caring | New Hope Ministries has been providing support for 40 years
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — New Hope Ministries is celebrating forty years of serving the local community. The faith based group provides support to close to twenty thousand “guests” or people a year. New Hope currently has eight centers throughout the area with a new location coming soon to New Cumberland.
Residents upset as illegal dumping continues to plague the streets of Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The streets of Harrisburg are being plagued by illegal dumping. Residents say debris and random trash is being dumped on vacant lots as far as the eye can see. And they are calling on others in the community to do their part. “Whenever they...
New holiday toys could present some unexpected dangers for kids, pediatricians say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t be. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.
Reservoir Park in Harrisburg welcomes Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves!
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On December 10, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and even a few elves will be making an appearance at Reservoir Park in Harrisburg from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the annual "Santa In The Park" event. “Santa and Mrs. Claus are preparing for the Santa in...
Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
United Way of York County shifts focus to help low income families
York, PA — After 101 years of public service, the United Way of York County is changing its direction. “We will adapt and adjust and become more efficient and more proficient and more successful as we are able to focus on the segment of our community,” said United Way of York County President Anne Druck.
Road closed following train derailment in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — In the early morning on December 2, a train derailment was reported on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, Perry County, according to a Facebook post from Marysville Fire Company. The fire company is suggesting local traffic use US 11/15 for their...
New Lancaster County apartment complex will provide seniors with affordable housing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz is an affordable housing apartment complex and a place to call home for senior citizens with a maximum income of $43,320 for two people and $37,920 for one person. According to Lititz Borough Mayor Tim Snyder, the apartment complex...
Organizations team up to provide adaptive bikes to kids with disabilities
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A bit of early holiday joy on Tuesday for some Central PA kids. The Capital Area Intermediate Unit 15 and Variety Children's Charity teamed up to provide custom-made adaptive bikes to eight kids with physical disabilities. A special parade was held so the kids...
Central PA company donates over 350 toys to 'Toys for Tots' Program
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — For the fifth year in a row, Groff Tractor & Equipment employees, customers, and community members got into the holiday spirit and donated more than 350 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” Program. This year, the company focused on...
York County certifies election results in a "fairly seamless process"
York, PA — Now that the official election results are in the books, counties are looking back at the process. A new incoming legislature and governor is giving counties a chance to renew the calls for election reform. “We had a fairly seamless process for the voter,” said York...
Dauphin County elementary school announces virtual learning day on Wednesday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to an alert published on the Lower Dauphin School District website, East Hanover Elementary school will be closed and hold a virtual instruction day on Wednesday, November 30. The school district says the closure is due to a "water issue." All other schools...
One dead, another injured in Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Columbia. According to police, it happened around 10:45 AM on the 200 block of North Second Street. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, officers found two...
Annual Tree of Light Ceremony offers chance to remember loved ones who have passed away
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Hospice of Central PA helped bring the community together to remember lost loved ones during the busy holiday season on Wednesday night. Dozens of people gathered at the corner of Front and Walnut Streets for the annual Tree of Light Ceremony. Many huddled with...
Homicide investigation in Lancaster after person found unresponsive in street
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating a homicide following a suspicious death. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers were called to the 300 block of South Marshall Street on Wednesday morning, around 11:00 AM for reports of a "person down." When...
Bayer Pharmaceuticals announces $43M expansion of Lebanon County facility
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies is pumping out millions to expand its Lebanon County facility. Bayer Pharmaceuticals announcing a 43-million-dollar investment to expand its Myerstown location. Bayer Pharmaceutical has been a Myerstown pillar for 75 years. Site manager, Divakar Amin, says...
PSP | Missing York man found, MEPA canceled
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police say John Meckley has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS | The Pennsylvania State Police say the West Manchester Township Police are searching for 86-year-old John Meckley and have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory. According to authorities, Meckley...
Morning shooting being investigated by Harrisburg Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 30, around 8:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Bureau of Police were called to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets for reported shots fired. Police say, when they arrived they searched the area but were unable to find any victims or suspects. Police then checked with schools in the area to confirm they were safe.
Camp Hill man cited after TSA finds loaded gun at Washington Dulles International Airport
DULLES, VA (WHP) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) prevented a Camp Hill, Pa., resident from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight on Monday, Nov. 28. The 9mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets. The weapon was caught as the Cumberland...
York Co. man charged after police say he led them on pursuit through three counties
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a man has been charged after fleeing from officers after he allegedly ran a red light and almost hit an officer. According to police, the Pennsylvania State Police-York were notified that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit in the Dover area on November 30, just after 1:00 AM.
