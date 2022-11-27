ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab this Cyber Monday doorbuster before it's gone: the Dell XPS 15 is $500 off

By John Levite
 5 days ago

Dell's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale has included new doorbusters every day, and many of them are on the verge of disappearing right now. If you're looking for a new laptop, try the Dell XPS 15 that's on sale for $1,399. This limited-time sale is already at least 50% claimed, so if you have any interest you should hop on it quick. The XPS 15 normally sells for something around $1,900, which means you're saving $500 here.

Dell XPS 15 laptop $1,900 $1,399 at Dell

A limited quantity doorbuster from Dell that includes a ton of great specs, like an Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. View Deal

This isn't the only "Black Friday Limited-Quantity Deal" going on through Dell's online store right now. Check out the remaining discounted laptops , desktops, and monitors and find something that fits your needs (or your budget). Remember all of these may vanish at any time, especially the ones that are closer to 100% claimed.

The XPS 15 is a great laptop that could suit productive and creative needs or even scratch a gaming itch or two. The specs include a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech for fast read/write times, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Most XPS laptops use integrated graphics, so a discrete GPU is a nice leg up on getting the most out of your new machine.

You also get a ton of features with these laptops including two super fast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports that have DisplayPort and Power Delivery tech built in. You'll get another USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port as well. Add in a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader for added security, a 720p webcam, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and stereo speakers for good measure.

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

