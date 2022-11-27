Read full article on original website
Report: Ronda Rousey Asked For Brian Kendrick To Be Producer For WWE Survivor Series Match
An update on Brian Kendrick. Fightful Select reported after WWE Survivor Series that Brian Kendrick worked as the producer for Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Title defense against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for the match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
Rhea Ripley On Potential Match Against Becky Lynch: It Will Happen, Mami Is Gonna Put The Man Down
Rhea Ripley wants to face Becky Lynch. Lynch and Ripley are two of the top stars in WWE's women's division, but they have rarely clashed in the ring. In 2019, they faced off on the November 20 episode of NXT, but the match ended in chaos when Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke interfered. Lynch recently returned to WWE after she missed a few months with a separated shoulder. The two former Raw Women's Champions briefly faced off during the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series, and Ripley is hungry for more.
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
WWE NXT Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/29/22
Viewership for the November 29 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 29 drew 644,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 624,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up slightly...
Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match
On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
Road Dogg: I Don't Care That Austin Theory Lost A Lot With The Briefcase, He Was Having Great Matches
Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank, giving him a title shot at any title at any time. Theory decided to use his guaranteed title match on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Title on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, unsuccessfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before cashing in his briefcase, Theory was thwarted on multiple cash in attempts and constantly losing on television.
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns
Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
IMPACT Digital Media Title To Be Defended In The UK, AEW Replica Tag Title News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. - According to a report from Cultaholic, Joe Hendry is set to defend the IMPACT Digital Media Championship at a NORTH Wrestling event on Friday, December 2. This will mark the first time that the belt has been defended in the United Kingdom.
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Wishes He Did More 'Mental Work' In WWE
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) carved out a good role in WWE as the man who didn't need to get hype because he always stayed hype. Muhtadi's WWE career lasted from 2015 to 2021 and featured multiple runs with the WWE 24/7 Title and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory.
Stephanie McMahon Discusses 'White Rabbit Project,' Getting A Horror Writer And Record Store Involved
At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company over a year after his release. His return was teased as part of The White Rabbit project that started at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing and gained social media buzz, featured QR codes popping up on WWE television.
Ronda Rousey To Be Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends
Ronda Rousey is part of the RAID. RAID: Shadow Legends announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in the game. Fans can play as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for free when they download the game and play for seven days. From RAID:. If you want something done...
Will Deonna Purrazzo RETIRE Mickie James? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/01/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 1st, 2022. - Should Joel & Cresta review Friday's Throwback Throwdown III?!. - BTI: Ladybird Johnston vs. Miss Bea Haven (IPWF Preview Match) - Your Questions!
Report: CM Punk Will Stay On AEW: Fight Forever Roster, Game Set To Be Rated T For Teen
CM Punk is reportedly set to stay on the AEW: Fight Forever game roster. Although some fans have speculated that CM Punk could be removed from AEW: Fight Forever video game following the events of the backstage brawl at All Out between himself and The Elite, a new report from SportsKeeda is suggesting that is not true.
Cody Deaner Stabs Eric Young On 12/1 IMPACT Wrestling, Young Reportedly Set For WWE Return
Eric Young's time in IMPACT Wrestling appears to come to an end. Eric Young was one of the veterans of IMPACT's roster when he returned to the company in 2020 following his WWE release. Throughout his most recent run, he was the leader of Violent by Design. during his run, he worked very closely with Cody Deaner, and now, Cody Deaner has taken the next steps to become the leader of VBD as Eric Young appears to exit IMPACT Wrestling in a very dramatic fashion.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 11 Results (11/26): WOW Tag Title Triple Threat
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eleven of its show on November 26. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 11 Results (11/26) - Sahara Spars def. The Disciplinarian (w/...
Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League
Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
Billie Starkz: Explaining Wrestling Bruises To Teachers, Goals In Wrestling | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Billie Starkz ahead of her Fright Night event!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/29/22): Hikaru Shida, The Factory, And Brian Cage In Action
AEW Dark (11/29) The Factory (Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, & Cole Karter) vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, & Steven Josifi. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) def. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. Brian Cage def. Tony Deppen. Angelico def. Hagane Shinno. Emi Sakura def. Tiara...
