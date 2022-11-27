ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea Ripley On Potential Match Against Becky Lynch: It Will Happen, Mami Is Gonna Put The Man Down

Rhea Ripley wants to face Becky Lynch. Lynch and Ripley are two of the top stars in WWE's women's division, but they have rarely clashed in the ring. In 2019, they faced off on the November 20 episode of NXT, but the match ended in chaos when Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke interfered. Lynch recently returned to WWE after she missed a few months with a separated shoulder. The two former Raw Women's Champions briefly faced off during the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series, and Ripley is hungry for more.
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable

Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
WWE NXT Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/29/22

Viewership for the November 29 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 29 drew 644,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 624,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up slightly...
Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match

On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
Road Dogg: I Don't Care That Austin Theory Lost A Lot With The Briefcase, He Was Having Great Matches

Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank, giving him a title shot at any title at any time. Theory decided to use his guaranteed title match on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Title on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, unsuccessfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before cashing in his briefcase, Theory was thwarted on multiple cash in attempts and constantly losing on television.
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns

Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Wishes He Did More 'Mental Work' In WWE

Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) carved out a good role in WWE as the man who didn't need to get hype because he always stayed hype. Muhtadi's WWE career lasted from 2015 to 2021 and featured multiple runs with the WWE 24/7 Title and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory.
Ronda Rousey To Be Playable Character In RAID: Shadow Legends

Ronda Rousey is part of the RAID. RAID: Shadow Legends announced that Ronda Rousey is now a playable character in the game. Fans can play as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for free when they download the game and play for seven days. From RAID:. If you want something done...
Cody Deaner Stabs Eric Young On 12/1 IMPACT Wrestling, Young Reportedly Set For WWE Return

Eric Young's time in IMPACT Wrestling appears to come to an end. Eric Young was one of the veterans of IMPACT's roster when he returned to the company in 2020 following his WWE release. Throughout his most recent run, he was the leader of Violent by Design. during his run, he worked very closely with Cody Deaner, and now, Cody Deaner has taken the next steps to become the leader of VBD as Eric Young appears to exit IMPACT Wrestling in a very dramatic fashion.
Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League

Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
