ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Fox News

Fox News

880K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy