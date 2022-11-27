Read full article on original website
Jayhawk women dominate Texas A&M, improve to 6-0
LAWRENCE – Kansas Women’s Basketball improved to 6-0 on the season Wednesday night, defeating Texas A&M 74-42 at Allen Fieldhouse for the Jayhawks’ first time since 2003. The margin of victory is the largest for KU against Texas A&M and the Jayhawks snap an 11-game losing streak...
Nine Jayhawks named to All-Big 12 teams
LAWRENCE - The Kansas Jayhawks had nine players named All-Big 12 on Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced, headlined by defensive back Cobee Bryant as a first-team selection, along with quarterback Jalon Daniels, tight end Mason Fairchild, center Mike Novitsky and defensive end Lonnie Phelps as second-team selections. Kansas also...
KU's hometown legend John Hadl dies at 82
LAWRENCE - John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the football team...
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch...
Royals hire Guardians' Brian Sweeney as pitching coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Guardians bullpen coach Brian Sweeney as their new pitching coach and Nationals minor league coordinator Jose Alguacil as their infield coach Thursday, filling two of the spots on new manager Matt Quatraro's staff. The 48-year-old Sweeney spent five seasons on the...
With new baby at home, Mahomes turns attention to Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up bright-eyed and energetic for practice on Wednesday. Perhaps the adrenaline was still flowing from the birth of his baby boy. Or his wife was handling all the late-night diaper changes. "Brittany is a champ," said Mahomes, who along with...
NFL: Chiefs-Broncos flexes out of Sunday night slot
The Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Dec. 11 will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced today. The following is the final Week 14 NFL schedule...
KDOT announces approved November bids; Marion Co. included
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Nov. 16 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Jefferson County ‑...
Kansas shooting suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release.
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
Salina woman hospitalized after crash into power pole
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Deborah J. Dubuc Schindler, 65, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The vehicle traveled...
Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release. The man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a...
Kan. officer injured in crash that prompted chase, 4-vehicle crash
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a multi-vehicle crash following a crash that sent a police officer to the hospital. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 14400 block of West 135th Street in Olathe, according to a media release. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and struck an Olathe Police Officer's vehicle in the process.
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Police: Cash, business checks taken from Humane Society in Kan.
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of cash and blank business checks from the Human Society in the 100 North 21st in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The theft occurred sometime between November 23 and November 28. Police released no additional details. The Humane Society...
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
