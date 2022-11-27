ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

HALFTIME: Oklahoma 24, Texas Tech 23

By David Collier
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech looked to send 20-plus seniors out with a win in their final home game Saturday night against Oklahoma at Jones Stadium.

Texas Tech opened the game with a Jordan Brown 67-yard kickoff return, but Sarodorick Thompson fumbled a pitch on the first offensive play, and Oklahoma recovered.

The Sooners took advantage four plays later on 4th and 2 with a Dillon Gabriel 37-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims to give Oklahoma the 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

After a Texas Tech punt, Oklahoma would cap an 11-play, 93-yard drive with a Gabriel toss to Brayden Willis for a 7-yard touchdown, 14-0 Sooners.

The Red Raiders next possession resulted in another punt after two false starts and a sack at the one-yard line.

Oklahoma’s drive would stall deep in Texas Tech territory and result in no points when a pass on a fake field goal fell to the turf.

In the 2nd quarter, Oklahoma kicked the field goal to go ahead 17-0.

The Red Raider offense would get on the board on the ensuing possession. Defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings would punch it in from one yard out for Texas Tech’s first points of the game, but Trey Wolff’s PAT was no good. Oklahoma’s lead was 17-6 with 9:45 remaining in the first half.

The Red Raiders would find the endzone again late in the first half. Sarodorick Thompson’s 6-yard touchdown capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to make it 24-13 Oklahoma.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted a Gabriel pass on the next Oklahoma possession. Four plays later, Donovan Smith would walk it in on the keeper from six yards out to make it 24-20 Oklahoma with 1:28 left in the half.

After an Oklahoma three and out, Smith would complete a 43-yard pass to Jerand Bradley to set up a 29-yard Wolff field goal as time expired to make it 24-23 Oklahoma at the half.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

