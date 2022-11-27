ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Arts Council hosts Small Business Saturday artist market

By Dylan Jimenez
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — We all know that if we shop local, the money stays right here in the Wichita Falls community. The Arts Council Wichita Falls gave shoppers that opportunity on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

“Having something like this to where we can all showcase our companies at one time is great,” Cactus Creations Texas Owner Margi Dennis said.

Artist’s work was on display for the annual Small Business Saturday Artist Market.

Shoppers found jewelry, art, baked goods, jams, and other unique items for sale.

“There’s lots of opportunities for vendors to set up every weekend, and closer to the holidays, you get even more of them, but having a free event, having different locations around the city for people to come and check out new vendors, reach new audiences,” Archer Jam Company Owner Maranda Revell said.

With about 40 jams on deck, Revell said though Archer Jam Company stems from her eight to five, she knows people do this as a full-time job.

“There are lots of opportunities within the city, places and people that will help you succeed, that want to help small businesses grow. You just have to put yourself out there, ask for help where you need it,” Revell said.

Growing a business like Cactus Creations Texas started by Dennis and her daughter.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this, and we decided this year, craft season was the time to do it,” Dennis said.

From freshies for your car or Christmas tree to jewelry, Dennis has it all.

She said she knows shoppers might go with big box companies because it’s faster and cheaper, but she encourages them to stay local.

“Put themselves in our shoes. You know if they were to open up a small business and their neighbor went and bought from a big box company instead of them, I mean it’s just taking away from their wallet, which in turn is taking away from the community,” Dennis said.

Shopping local to keep the community strong and supporting your neighbor.

