Russia is abandoning it's troops and people, like NAZI Germany did at the end of WW2. Potemkin putin has already lost the war.. his threats of nuclear weapons are just as hollow as his threats of a "massive army" . Putin has placed a enormous debt on Russia to repay for all the destruction and death putin caused, and justice demands that payment be made with interest. The only real questions left is how much Ukrainian terrorism will force this debt to be paid and how long Russia will take to pay back this debt. The sanctions against Russia can not be lifted till the Ukraine recieves justice, and Putin faces trial in the Hague for war crimes.Justice requires compensation and requires that Russians suffer as much or more then the Ukrainians.
I'd love to know the lifespan of a new Russian recruit in Ukraine is. Back in Vietnam a 2nd lieutenant dropped first time into a combat lz was expected to survive a few minutes
Russian soldiers have always been treated as cannon fodder. From the time of Peter the Great to now, Russia has never cared much for individual people who were not noble or politically powerful. They send soldiers to war without weapons, adequate for cold weather clothing, or boots. If they care that little for soldiers, you know the lives of the general population are not valued.
Comments / 7