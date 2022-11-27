Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNEP-TV 16
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
The Grinch of Schuylkill County has returned. But this Grinch isn't looking to steal Christmas at all, but rather give Christmas to kids in need.
Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
Certain vehicles banned from parking garage in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — No parking for certain electric vehicle owners at a popular shopping spot in Scranton. Signs are up at the entrance of the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The signs were put up by the company that manages several garages in the city. It comes...
skooknews.com
Over 1,000 Schuylkill County Homes Without Power - 11:00pm Update
As of 11:00pm, Wednesday, over 1,000 Schuylkill County homes were without power. According to PPL, 1,012 were in the dark due to downed utility poles and wires from the high winds. Multiple Schuylkill County Fire Departments have been called during this evening due to downed trees. While Wayne Township's outage...
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
Route 11 southbound closed in Union Township, Snyder County
Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT expects the road to be closed for approximately two hours. A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise
Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
Luzerne County preparing for special election
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Due to the short window, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau must immediately start preparing for a Jan. 31 special election to replace state Sen. John Gordner, county Acting Election Director Beth McBride said Thursday. “As of today, we are eight-and-a-half weeks...
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburg
When the summer excitement and thrill of roller coasters come to a close, Knoebels transforms their amusement park and campground resort into a winter wonderland of lights and sights. Joy Through the Grove, a drive-through light experience, is a truly spectacular holiday tradition you'll want to see with your family.
Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun
Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
skooknews.com
UPDATE: Overnight Standoff in Schuylkill County Ends with One in Custody
A standoff that lasted over 12 hours ended with one in custody early Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Thursday, around 3:00pm, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven, Hamburg, and Frackville barracks responded to 430 Rauschs Road, in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg for a report of a disturbance.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 29th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 78, of Ashland, passed away Sunday evening at Pottsville Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Ashland on July 26, 1944 he was the son of the late Helen S. (Berrigan) and John Kenneff. He was of the Catholic faith and was...
skooknews.com
SERT Called for Man Barricaded in Home near Orwigsburg
The Pennsylvania State Police SERT responded to a standoff near Orwigsburg on Thursday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Thursday, around 3:00pm, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven, Hamburg, and Frackville barracks responded to 430 Rauschs Road, in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg for a report of a disturbance.
Crash closes I-180 near Montoursville, sends multiple people to area hospitals
Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound were closed between the Third Street exit and Route 87 interchange in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi vehicle crash on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Montoursville Fire Department was on scene for the crash that involved a van and tractor trailer. Multiple occupants were trapped, and additional EMS resources were called in, according to the department. In total, nine individuals from the van were taken to local hospital emergency rooms, Montoursville Fire Department said. PennDOT detoured traffic using Broad Street through Montoursville Borough. Police have not yet released information about the crash. NCPA will update the article when information is available.
Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
skooknews.com
UPDATE: Photos of Suspects Released Who Stole $19,355 from Schuylkill County Gaming Machines
The Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of the suspects who stole nearly $20,000 from gaming machines in Schuylkill County. According to Troopers, on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, around 3:15pm, three unknown suspects entered the Mobil Gas Station on Pottsville Street in Cressona and removed $19,355 from the Video Gaming Devices.
skooknews.com
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
