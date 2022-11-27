Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound were closed between the Third Street exit and Route 87 interchange in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi vehicle crash on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Montoursville Fire Department was on scene for the crash that involved a van and tractor trailer. Multiple occupants were trapped, and additional EMS resources were called in, according to the department. In total, nine individuals from the van were taken to local hospital emergency rooms, Montoursville Fire Department said. PennDOT detoured traffic using Broad Street through Montoursville Borough. Police have not yet released information about the crash. NCPA will update the article when information is available.

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO