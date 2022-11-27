ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahanoy City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Over 1,000 Schuylkill County Homes Without Power - 11:00pm Update

As of 11:00pm, Wednesday, over 1,000 Schuylkill County homes were without power. According to PPL, 1,012 were in the dark due to downed utility poles and wires from the high winds. Multiple Schuylkill County Fire Departments have been called during this evening due to downed trees. While Wayne Township's outage...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
JIM THORPE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 11 southbound closed in Union Township, Snyder County

Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT expects the road to be closed for approximately two hours. A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
NorthcentralPA.com

Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise

Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County preparing for special election

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Due to the short window, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau must immediately start preparing for a Jan. 31 special election to replace state Sen. John Gordner, county Acting Election Director Beth McBride said Thursday. “As of today, we are eight-and-a-half weeks...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
familyfunpa.com

Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburg

When the summer excitement and thrill of roller coasters come to a close, Knoebels transforms their amusement park and campground resort into a winter wonderland of lights and sights. Joy Through the Grove, a drive-through light experience, is a truly spectacular holiday tradition you'll want to see with your family.
ELYSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun

Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
DUSHORE, PA
skooknews.com

UPDATE: Overnight Standoff in Schuylkill County Ends with One in Custody

A standoff that lasted over 12 hours ended with one in custody early Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Thursday, around 3:00pm, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven, Hamburg, and Frackville barracks responded to 430 Rauschs Road, in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg for a report of a disturbance.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 29th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 78, of Ashland, passed away Sunday evening at Pottsville Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Ashland on July 26, 1944 he was the son of the late Helen S. (Berrigan) and John Kenneff. He was of the Catholic faith and was...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

SERT Called for Man Barricaded in Home near Orwigsburg

The Pennsylvania State Police SERT responded to a standoff near Orwigsburg on Thursday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Thursday, around 3:00pm, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven, Hamburg, and Frackville barracks responded to 430 Rauschs Road, in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg for a report of a disturbance.
ORWIGSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes I-180 near Montoursville, sends multiple people to area hospitals

Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound were closed between the Third Street exit and Route 87 interchange in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi vehicle crash on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Montoursville Fire Department was on scene for the crash that involved a van and tractor trailer. Multiple occupants were trapped, and additional EMS resources were called in, according to the department. In total, nine individuals from the van were taken to local hospital emergency rooms, Montoursville Fire Department said. PennDOT detoured traffic using Broad Street through Montoursville Borough. Police have not yet released information about the crash. NCPA will update the article when information is available.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
POTTSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy