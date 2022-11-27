Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Related
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Wednesday Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. on November 30 at Concord and Mansfield streets. The driver struck a parked vehicle, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No one was injured. The driver was cited for “marked lanes violation,”...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
whdh.com
Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
spectrumnews1.com
Fire at Casella facility in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Mass. - A fire at the Casella waste transfer station in Auburn is under investigation. Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Auburn Fire Department said trash caught fire in one of the compacting units in the main trash room. Firefighters said a building like this...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Nissan at Route 9 Apartment Complex
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a Route 9 apartment complex last night for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police were called to 1620 Worcester Road at 11:08 p.m. on November 29 for a 2017 Black Nissan Rogue stolen. The vehicle “was left running in the lot,”...
Framingham Police: 1 Person Injured in Howard Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a crash on Howard Street Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on November 28 at 272 Howard Street. One individual was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued.
Framingham Police Cite Driver at Winter & Fountain Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash at Fountain & Winter Street yesterday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 5:26 p.m. on November 28 in the busy intersection. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and...
As Family Health Center closes Southbridge branches, officials fear Harrington Hospital overload
Southbridge Town Councilor Jasmin Rivas’s mother only got a notification about two weeks ago that her dental practice, Family Health Center-Southbridge Family Dental Care, would be closing on Dec. 1. Rivas herself only learned of the closure sooner because Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera reached out and notified...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Mailbox & Fire Hydrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Singletary Lane on November 19 for a single vehicle crash. Police responded to 275 Singletary Lane at 7:27 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a mailbox and a fire hydrant, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
Framingham Police Cite Driver In Route 126 Thanksgiving Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a rear-end crash on Route 126 on Thanksgiving morning. No one was injured in the crash, involving 2-vehicles during the 10 o’clock hour, said the Police spokesperson. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, said Lt....
UPDATED: Man Struck at Framingham Stop & Shop Lot
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck at the Stop & Shop parking lot at Old Conn Path this afternoon, November 28. Framingham Fire engine 5, Brewster Ambulance 1, and the paramedic supervisor responded to 235 Old Conn Path at 2:40 p.m., said Framingham Fire Deputy Chief Jose Lopez. A...
Wanted: Framingham Plow Contractors
FRAMINGHAM – It may be raining today, but snow will be coming soon. The City of Framingham is looking for a few more plow drivers for the 2022-23 winter season. “We are short about 10-15 contracted pieces of equipment,” said Framingham Highway Director Kathryn Ronconi. The City of...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Lawrence Street yesterday, said Framingham Police. The rear-end crash happened at 27 Lawrence Street at 9:08 p.m., according to the public police log. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police...
naticktownnews.com
Firefighters Deliver Baby On Mass Turnpike
On Sept. 30, at approximately 12:40am, the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new baby girl were transported...
Detour on Concord Street Tonight Into Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced a detour tonight on Concord Street (Route 126). The detour will be between Lincoln Street and Union Avenue from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 30. Eversource Electric needs to do repairs, said Framingham Police.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0