Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Wednesday Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. on November 30 at Concord and Mansfield streets. The driver struck a parked vehicle, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No one was injured. The driver was cited for “marked lanes violation,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
thelocalne.ws

One injury in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
TOPSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Fire at Casella facility in Auburn under investigation

AUBURN, Mass. - A fire at the Casella waste transfer station in Auburn is under investigation. Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Auburn Fire Department said trash caught fire in one of the compacting units in the main trash room. Firefighters said a building like this...
AUBURN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wanted: Framingham Plow Contractors

FRAMINGHAM – It may be raining today, but snow will be coming soon. The City of Framingham is looking for a few more plow drivers for the 2022-23 winter season. “We are short about 10-15 contracted pieces of equipment,” said Framingham Highway Director Kathryn Ronconi. The City of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Lawrence Street yesterday, said Framingham Police. The rear-end crash happened at 27 Lawrence Street at 9:08 p.m., according to the public police log. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
naticktownnews.com

Firefighters Deliver Baby On Mass Turnpike

On Sept. 30, at approximately 12:40am, the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new baby girl were transported...
NATICK, MA
