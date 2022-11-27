Read full article on original website
Man killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in Lancaster, the county coroner’s office said. Wakiel Jones, of Lancaster, was shot in the head around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Jones was found dead at the scene. His death...
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to setting house, cars on fire: police
A York County man pleaded guilty to arson charges in two counties, police announced Thursday. Southern York Regional police said Robert Connor Castro, of New Freedom, took the plea in October on five counts of aggravated arson where a person is present inside a property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
Victim’s friend drew gun first, but Harrisburg men shot first: DA
Two Harrisburg men have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after one of them shot a Houston truck driver in the head after the victim’s friend pulled a gun on them last year. Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson, both 30, followed, shot and killed Christopher Hill, 26, after an argument...
Former Dauphin County police chief stole 3 guns, nearly $100K from his department: prosecutors
The “leader” of a Dauphin County police department stole three guns and fudged his timecards to make nearly $100,000 for hours he did not work, prosecutors said Thursday. Marysville resident Christopher J. Still, 48, was the chief of the Halifax Borough Police Department between 2019 and 2022, while also working as a full-time officer for Marysville, when prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent timecards and stole $98,754.50. He also took three guns from an evidence locker and sold them, according to court records filed to support seven theft-related felonies against Still.
Harrisburg woman gets state prison term for West Shore arson
A Harrisburg woman will spend at least three years in state prison for torching a New Cumberland man’s apartment in a fit of rage last December, an act that left nine people temporarily homeless and sent one man to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Valerie Mesaros, 24,...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
Shots fired near Harrisburg elementary school: police
Shots were fired Wednesday morning near Melrose Elementary School in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood, police said. No victims or suspects were identified, but police said spent shell casings were found at Shellis and Ice streets. Melrose Elementary is on the 2000 block of Berryhill Street. The shooting was reported...
Pa. man who confessed to police after killing his girlfriend gets life sentence
SUNBURY – The Shamokin man who went to police and confessed he had killed his girlfriend of six years has been sentenced to life in prison. The sentence Northumberland County Judge Charles H. Saylor handed down Thursday for Andre A. Stone, 40, was expected because it is mandatory for first-degree murder.
Man fought with police after trying to take two Harrisburg children: police
A man who assaulted the mother of two children before taking the kids on Monday morning is now charged with interference with the custody of children and other offenses, according to Harrisburg police. Police were approached by a woman around 8 a.m. Monday, who said she was assaulted and identified...
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
‘It’s just wrong,’ victim’s brother says as Harrisburg drive-by killer is sentenced
A Harrisburg man accused of gunning down a homeless man standing outside a corner store last year pleaded guilty Tuesday and was spared a life sentence in prison. Jhajuan Russaw, who turned 20 on Tuesday, will spend 18 to 36 years in state prison and pay restitution for the Jan. 11, 2021 killing of 50-year-old Billy Grier.
Central Pa. man was assaulting 14-year-old girl for months: police
A Lancaster County man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2019, in East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships, police announced Tuesday. Police said 37-year-old Jose Diego Roman was assaulting the girl between April and August 2019. Investigators did share additional details about the assaults. Roman is charged...
2 hurt in Pa. shooting that followed a fight between father, son: state police
Two people were shot and another arrested after an argument that morphed into a shooting overnight Sunday in Schuylkill County, authorities said. Aaron Hopkins, 24, shot a 52-year-old woman in the arm and a 52-year-old man in the abdomen around 12:56 a.m. in a Wayne Township home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Harrisburg native killed while visiting relatives for the holidays ‘always wanted to give back’
Pedro Anthony Duran returned to his hometown of Harrisburg to celebrate the holidays and the birth of a new grandchild. But the festive trip ended in crushing grief when someone shot and killed him the day before Thanksgiving.
Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road
A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police
Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
Ex-inmate wins round in suit against Pa. county for loss of eyesight
WILLIAMSPORT – The suit against Northumberland County by a former inmate who is blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other will proceed to discovery. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle on Tuesday denied the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint of Robert Francis Santore who claims he has virtually lost sight in his right eye because he was not provided on a regular basis drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist.
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
Wallet thief who stabbed man and jumped out of window remains at large: police
A York County man jumped out a second-story window to avoid arrest after stabbing another man and stealing his wallet, police said. West York police said 46-year-old Damon X. Ward is considered armed, dangerous and injured, and might seek medical attention. Ward robbed and tried to slit a man’s throat...
