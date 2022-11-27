Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Mobile Chamber's 8th Annual State of Economy: Wages, employee benefits, housing, and more
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Chamber of Commerce held its 8th annual State of Economy on Thursday. About 321 business leaders in Mobile County took part in the Mobile Chamber's 2023 survey. In 2022, roughly 17% of those business reported a significant increase in sales. However, many of them are staying optimistic. Around 41% of businesses expect an increase in sales next year.
utv44.com
BIKE ANGEL TREE bike and toy drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Community leader Lorenzo Martin has put out a call for bikes and toys. Bike Angels is a program supporting "good health and quality education for children." Every Christmas, they provide bikes and toys for children in need. This Christmas they are campaigning to help 45...
utv44.com
Melton Fire Station reopens its doors after asbestos closure
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today was moving day for some Mobile firefighters as the Douglas A. Melton Fire station off Lafayette Street reopened its doors. Back in June we reported that the fire station had to temporarily close down due to asbestos and mold. This project was expected to take a couple of weeks, but it’s been about five months now. That’s because they had to be thorough, making sure everything was good to go before moving fire fighters back inside of the station this morning.
Alleged thieves detained by customers at Mobile Tractor Supply on Black Friday
TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released more details in a shooting that happened in Mobile on Black Friday. Officials said officers were called out to Tractor Supply in Tillmans Corner on Friday, Nov. 25 for reports of shots fired and an individual shoplifting. When they arrived they found […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Armed robber puts victims in deep freeze
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile police say an armed gunman gave his victims the “cold shoulder” during a hold-up at a south Mobile grocery store. This is 45-year-old Christopher Joseph. According to investigators, earlier this month, Joseph decided to do a little “early morning shopping” at the Fulton Grocery on Dauphin Island Parkway -- for cash. They say he walked into the store, around 1:30 a.m., pulled a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all the money from the drawer, and his cell phone. After getting the money, Joseph then herded the cashier, and a couple of customers into the store’s freezer, according to the Mobile Police Department. They say he then fired a single shot before running out of the store.
utv44.com
Cleanup in Tibbie underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts underway in Washington County today after tornadoes devastated some communities there. Roads were cleared in the Tibbie community as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage. That tornado came at night, so a lot of folks didn't see it coming and some didn't even know the tornado was basically right on top of them until it was too late. Now they're working on cleaning up their community.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
utv44.com
Baldwin County EMA watching Tuesday's severe weather threat closely
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Severe weather is expected lead to flash flooding in Baldwin County overnight on Tuesday. Baldwin County EMA crews have been paying close attention to how the stormfront develops and they're encouraging residents to be prepared. "We've made some major improvements on our road infrastructure...
utv44.com
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
utv44.com
Mobile Police need help identifying vehicle burglary suspects caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1350 West I-65 Service Road, Wood Spring Suites in reference to a vehicle burglary that occurred earlier that day. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the pictured subjects removed...
utv44.com
Total of 2,200 shots detected since ShotSpotter system in Mobile went live in July
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — ShotSpotter is a system that can pinpoint the location of gun shots using network sensors and software. It's located in different areas of Mobile that's not disclosed to the public. "We are detecting the shots that are being fired, but we are not improving the...
utv44.com
Targeting the Violence: Livestream 12/1/22
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week Kym Anderson will be livestreaming Thursday December 1 at 3 p.m. in conversation with Burns Middle school teacher Carl Williams and students Jeremiah Zine and Hunter Howell;. These students created the winning Targeting the Violence video submission for the Mobile Police Department. As...
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
Woman dies after crashing car into the side of Mississippi church on Gulf Coast
Authorities are investigating what happened when a woman died after wrecking her car into the side of Mississippi church Tuesday afternoon. WLOX in Biloxi reports that emergency personnel responded to a wreck in Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into the side of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
utv44.com
Major EF-3 tornado damage in Tibbie, Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE FROM NWS:. The tornado began near highway 57 in Greene County where several softwood tree trunks were snapped. It continued on an east northeast track producing damage along Nursery Road. The track continued into Washington County Alabama. The tornado crossed Highway 45 and hit...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Superintendent: Fight against vaping in schools reaches beyond nicotine
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — This week we've been highlighting the dangers of vapes in our schools, which could be laced with THC or Fentanyl. The superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools is issuing an urgent plea to parents of all students, asking them to help prevent tragedy. He...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
