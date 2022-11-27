Read full article on original website
SFist
Prosecutors: French Bulldog Theft In South San Francisco Was Arranged By Ex-Girlfriend With Help From Gang Members
A case from the summer of 2021 — one of a spate of high-profile robberies involving French bulldogs in the Bay Area — is finally hitting a courtroom in San Mateo County, and it was not a random theft. We heard about the case in late July 2021,...
Oakland man wanted in San Mateo in brutal assault, robbery at laundromat
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo police warned Thursday that an armed robbery suspect – one of two brothers who violently attacked and held up two people at a laundromat – is still at large.Department officials said police were searching for 25-year-old Tevita Taunaholo after he, his brother, 19-year-old Moses Taunaholo, and another man robbed and violently assaulted two people back in October. While Moses Tauanaholo and the other man, 21-year-old Oakland resident Philimon Lauaki, are in police custody, Tevita managed to escape. He is considered armed and dangerous.The robbery occurred on the morning of Oct. 26 at the...
2 injured, 1 critically in separate East Oakland shootings
OAKLAND – One man is in critical condition, and another was wounded in separate shootings about 12 hours apart Wednesday in Oakland, police said. The most recent one occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of International Boulevard near Allen Temple Baptist Church. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.An earlier shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Elmhurst United Middle School and Alliance Academy, which is located inside Elmhurst United. School district officials did not immediately respond late Thursday morning to say whether the schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting.Officers were sent to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. Officers found a man, who was taken to a hospital. Police on Thursday morning did not know the man's condition.Officers are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
San Francisco District Attorney announces charges in Tenderloin killing, robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder and second-dree robbery charges against the 28-year-old accused of robbing and killing a man Saturday morning in the Tenderloin. Semaj McClure, 29, was found on the ground at Leavenworth and Eddy streets Nov. 29, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to […]
Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City
SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
SFist
Two Alleged Mac Block Gang Members Get Life In Prison For 2019 Fillmore Shooting Outside Funeral Reception
Two men, reportedly members of the Mac Block gang in the Fillmore District, have been sentenced in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old East Bay man who engaged them in a shootout outside a funeral reception in March 2019. The incident was one of the most egregious acts of gun...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
Baby reportedly overdoses on fentanyl at San Francisco park
The safety of San Francisco parks is under fire after a toddler overdosed on fentanyl while playing this week. The 10-month-old baby who suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose at Moscone Park on Tuesday is safely recovering at home.
Woman arrested for allegedy threatening Berkeley mom, 5-year-old with gun
BERKELEY -- A Bay Point woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Berkeley mom who was coming to the aid of her 5-year-old son.Berkeley police said the incident took place in the city's Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood on Aug. 29. A woman -- reportedly identified as Tiffany Payne -- approached a 5-year-old boy on the 2200 block of Bonar Street and started bothering him.When the child's mother confronted her, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the mother's head. She shot the gun in the air and then threatened the mom. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man wanted for possible role in homicide: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., officials said. Garcia Jr., also of Oakland, died on Oct. 28 in the 10200 block of...
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
Man arrested for groping woman at Berkeley BART station
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he groped a woman at a Berkeley BART station. James Starr, a 29-year-old Antioch resident, was arrested at the McDonald’s on 1998 Shattuck Avenue. According to the BART Police Department, a station agent alerted police of the incident after it happened. The […]
One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
San Francisco District Attorney charges couple in connection with ‘brazen’ bank robberies
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a couple in connection with two bank robberies, according to a press release from her office. Ashley Crowder, 40, and Anthony Fardella, 39, have been charged with two counts each of second degree robbery, and one count of attempted second degree […]
Infant sent to hospital after medical emergency at Marina neighborhood park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An infant boy was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a medical emergency at Moscone Recreational Park in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood, police confirmed to KRON4 News. Officers arrived at the hospital at 10:16 p.m. and met with a witness to the emergency, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. At […]
Pinole Police seek pickup possibly linked to deadly shooting
PINOLE – Police in Pinole are seeking a vehicle possibly linked to the deadly shooting that killed a 40-year-old man earlier this year.Officers said Thursday released a photo of a pickup, which is a blue GMC Sonoma pickup with a white camper shell. According to officers, the pickup was seen leaving the scene of a September 14 homicide on the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road.Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene after reports gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in a parking lot. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Lamont Carter of Pinole, suffering from a gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dean of the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.
Sunnyvale man dies day after crash on Highway 237
SUNNYVALE (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash on state Highway 237 in Sunnyvale Wednesday resulted in a 61-year-old man dying from his wounds the following day, the California Highway Patrol said.The crash was reported around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 237 east of Mathilda Avenue.According to the CHP's preliminary investigation, a 62-year-old woman driving a 2007 Lexus ES 350 took her eyes off the road, then when she looked back she saw that traffic had come to a stop and hit her brakes, but crashed into the vehicle in front of her.The woman had the 61-year-old man as a passenger in the right rear of the Lexus and he was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He struck the back of the front passenger seat and was taken to Stanford Medical Center, according to the CHP.At about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office notified the CHP that the passenger had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His name is not yet being released. No other details about the crash were immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900.
