Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan Daily
Michigan looking to gain crucial conference points against Wisconsin
With the non-conference slate of the No. 5 Michigan hockey team’s schedule concluded, the Wolverines can now focus on the next stretch of Big Ten play. While they previously faced the weight of a single result causing Pairwise comparisons to shake out against entire conferences, each individual game is now just that — one game.
Michigan Daily
Free throws and turnovers key to Michigan win over Miami
The No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team is no stranger to intense games. But in Thursday’s 76-64 victory over Miami, one of its most physical games yet, things got even chippier than normal. En route to the Wolverines’ eighth win of the season, the team drew...
Michigan Daily
Michigan pulls away in second half, defeats Miami, 76-64
Fresh off of a tournament championship at the Gulf Coast Showcase, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team looked to build on its early success against unranked Miami in its ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup. And much like their last two wins, the Wolverines (8-0 overall) pulled away in the...
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: Big Ten Championship Game
The No. 2 Michigan football team is gearing up for its second straight Big Ten Championship Game, looking to bring the title home in back-to-back seasons. No, unranked, four-loss Purdue isn’t the same caliber of opponent as No. 5 Ohio State was last weekend, but regardless, it’s a championship game — and there’s plenty to learn.
Michigan Daily
Michigan readies for British battle against Kentucky
On Tuesday, the Michigan men’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Virginia, coming up just short of an impressive upset bid after a second half collapse. But on Sunday, the Wolverines have an opportunity to build on that tantalizing performance against another highly-ranked opponent. As Michigan seeks a different outcome in its upcoming matchup against No. 19 Kentucky, it will do so in a different environment — one unfamiliar to both teams.
Michigan Daily
Cameron Williams beginning to prove herself as key contributor
As the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team continues its campaign to replicate last season’s historic success, the legacy of Naz Hillmon still looms large in conversations about the team’s identity. Replacing her production as a scorer, defender and leader remain at the forefront of conversation about the team’s current prospects.
Michigan Daily
After inconsistency against Virginia, Michigan needs to find stability from deep
Freshman wing Jett Howard stood poised, toeing the 3-point line, waiting for a pass from sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin. Swinging the ball around the arc, it found Howard’s hands in shooting position. Letting the ball fly, and sinking the 3-pointer through the net, Howard gave the Michigan men’s basketball the lead for the first time against No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night.
Michigan Daily
Championship Week college football predictions
For the second time in a row, Michigan is in the Big Ten Championship Game. Two years ago, that sentence would seem more like a pipe dream than a matter-of-fact statement. Alas, the second-ranked Wolverines have found themselves playing for a title once again, and they’re heavily favored against their Big Ten West counterpart, Purdue.
Michigan Daily
After finally finding success in the passing game, Michigan looks to maintain it
All season, the No. 2 Michigan football team insisted its passing game was close to clicking. Despite week after week of lackluster performances, and loud external criticism, the Wolverines held steadfast in their belief the passing game worked. Even after the Illinois game, where sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled to connect with receivers, he remained positive about his team’s outlook.
Michigan Daily
Photo Essay: The Fly-est Club Team at Michigan
What makes Flywheel, one of 30 club sports at Michigan, different?. On the surface, this team of women and nonbinary students playing ultimate Frisbee — a sport that has been gaining popularity in recent years — doesn’t seem any different than the other club teams. Right: Charlie...
Michigan Daily
Penalty taking tendencies bring Michigan’s penalty kill to forefront
Two months into the season, there are plenty of statistics that cast the No. 5 Michigan hockey team in a positive light. The Wolverines lead the nation when it comes to power-play goals scored, and are ranked second in power play percentage and goals per game. But there’s another statistic where Michigan also ranks in the top five — penalty minutes.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defensive backs brace for another test against Purdue
There aren’t too many similarities between No. 5 Ohio State, a perennial national championship contender, and Purdue, a middling program from the bottom-dwelling Big Ten West. But both programs tout similar offensive compositions, a parallel that bodes well for the No. 2 Michigan football team as it prepares to face the Boilermakers Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan took a step, but it needs a leap
That was the sentiment junior center Hunter Dickinson provided to open the postgame press conference after the Michigan men’s basketball team’s loss to No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night. But Dickinson didn’t stop there. “I think (this game) means that we obviously are one of the top...
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Virginia in failed upset bid, 70-68
As the Michigan men’s basketball team took the floor against No. 3 Virginia Tuesday night, it had an opportunity. An opportunity to prove that the Wolverines’ shaky start to the season isn’t reflective of their team. An opportunity to prove that they could beat a national juggernaut.
Michigan Daily
Despite point guard questions, Leigha Brown making an impact all over the court
Entering this season, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team was still looking for a true point guard. It needed a player to squarely establish herself as the leader and facilitator of the offense, a crucial role for any team. Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico acknowledged at Michigan Media...
Michigan Daily
UMich Debate Team wins fall semester national debate championship
University of Michigan students don’t just have the football team to cheer for. Earlier this month University debate duo LSA junior Kelly Phil and LSA senior Rafael Pierry won the 66th annual Franklin R. Shirley Classic with an undefeated record of 11-0. The tournament, hosted by Wake Forest University,...
Michigan Daily
Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge
According to Washtenaw County court records, senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge for an incident on Oct. 7 of this year. Smith will “continue to participate as a member of the team,” according to a statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that was released Thursday afternoon.
Michigan Daily
More than a fraud? The guilt of being a fake activist
All my life, I’ve wanted to be the one who stands on the pulpit and delivers the victory message. I’ve dreamed of marching up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial like Martin Luther King Jr., telling America that I belong, that I am meant to be here and that I am a human being that deserves fundamental rights. I’ve longed to protest in the streets, screaming until the hoarseness in my throat overtakes my vocal cords and I gasp for breath.
Michigan Daily
Behind the University’s signs of the times: the art in navigation
Mason Hall had a wayfinding problem. “At best, it was confusing,” the University of Michigan’s Lynne Friman, LSA’s Capital Project Manager and Designer, admits. Her recent credits at the University include redesigns at the Science Learning Center and the Modern Languages Building. She also has been involved in creating the interior of the Museum of Natural History.
Michigan Daily
More than food: Alma maters and Afternoon Delight
Restaurants are more than just their food — they are the experiences had and memories made sitting at their tables. A few years ago, when I decided I wanted to come to the University of Michigan (my mom’s alma mater), I asked her for restaurant recommendations. Even though my parents always told me I’d mainly be eating in the dining halls (which has not proved to be true), restaurants were an important part of my college decision. Restaurants set the tone for the culture and life of a city — especially a city like Ann Arbor, which is known as a “foodie” town with a plethora of options for different cuisines.
Comments / 0