ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.1%; new cases up 3%

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hzjQ_0jOggCyq00

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. New cases last week (6,045) increased 3% from the number of cases reported the week before (5,865).

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 2,143,804 (+6,045 from last Friday )
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic : 57,505 (+149 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 22,366 (+81 from last Friday)

TESTING

All Health Districts PCR Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 8.1% (Up from 7.5% last week)

VACCINATIONS

People Fully Vaccinated : 6,310,156 (+25,275 from last Friday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 73.5% (Up from 73.2% last Friday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Additional Doses: 4,884,054 (+81,605 from last Friday)

**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID Community Levels show majority of Virginia is low; 14 localities rank medium

CDC
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 24, 2022.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

COMPLETE COVERAGE : COVID-19 HEADLINES ( App users, click here for a complete list. )

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Nov. 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,045
People Hospitalized : +149
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81

Week of Nov. 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,865
People Hospitalized : +163
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +53

Week of Nov. 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,962
People Hospitalized : +122
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +10

Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,324
People Hospitalized : +146
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +33

Week of Oct. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,537
People Hospitalized : +143
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81

Week of Oct. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,142
People Hospitalized :+200
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +76

Week of Oct. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,047
People Hospitalized :+173
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +75

Week of Oct. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,174
People Hospitalized :+202
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of Sept. 24-30
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,446
People Hospitalized :+150
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +97

Week of Sept. 17-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,080
People Hospitalized :+228
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +90

Week of Sept. 10-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,600
People Hospitalized :+231
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: + 92

Week of Sept. 3-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: + 13,195
People Hospitalized :+235
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +124

Week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: + 16,908
People Hospitalized :+252
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107

Week of Aug. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,422
People Hospitalized : +280
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107

Week of Aug. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,183
People Hospitalized : +284
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +104

Week of Aug. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,867
People Hospitalized : +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of July 30-Aug. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,291
People Hospitalized : +296
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +136

Week of July 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,350
People Hospitalized : +264
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +51

Week of July 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,149
People Hospitalized : +249
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of July 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,244
People Hospitalized : +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +61

Week of July 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,349
People Hospitalized : +237
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +110

Week of June 25-July 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,654
People Hospitalized : +273
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +111

Week of June 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,379
People Hospitalized : +195
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of June 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,777
People Hospitalized : +242
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +12

Week of June 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,114
People Hospitalized : +288
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17

Week of May 28-June 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,887
People Hospitalized : +342
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of May 21-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,523
People Hospitalized : +433
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +38

Week of May 14-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,102
People Hospitalized : +449
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +21

Week of May 7-13
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,710
People Hospitalized : +444
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +37

Week of April 24-May 6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,126
People Hospitalized : +294
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +44

Week of April 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,789
People Hospitalized : +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +112

Week of April 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,296
People Hospitalized : +207
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +102

Week of April 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,707
People Hospitalized : +699
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +199

Week of April 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,669
People Hospitalized : +256
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131

Week of March 26-April 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,809
People Hospitalized : +214
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +86

Week of March 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,372
People Hospitalized : +290
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140

Week of March 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,498
People Hospitalized : +508
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +254

Week of March 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,421
People Hospitalized : +439
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: + 257

Week of Feb. 26-March 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,281
People Hospitalized : +251
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+419

Week of Feb. 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,825
People Hospitalized : +118
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+520

Week of Feb. 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,994
People Hospitalized : *-30
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+534

Week of Feb. 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +30,669
People Hospitalized : *-8
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+779

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +46,431
People Hospitalized : *-386
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: * *+576

Week of Jan. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +73,878
People Hospitalized : +640
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +275

eek of Jan. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +100,296
People Hospitalized : +1,079
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +49

Week of Jan. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +130,381
People Hospitalized : +1,771
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +152

Week of Jan. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +102,518
People Hospitalized : +2,194
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +64

Week of Dec. 25-31
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182
People Hospitalized : +1,516
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946
People Hospitalized : +383
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321
People Hospitalized : -383*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470
People Hospitalized : +459
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860
People Hospitalized : +316
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279
People Hospitalized : -113*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623
People Hospitalized : +277
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295
People Hospitalized : +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771
People Hospitalized : +380
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016
People Hospitalized : +448
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817
People Hospitalized : +502
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779
People Hospitalized : +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831
People Hospitalized : +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized : +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668
People Hospitalized : +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370
People Hospitalized : +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660
People Hospitalized : +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515
People Hospitalized : +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized : +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized : +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized : +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized : +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized : +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized : +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized : +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: + 158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized : +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71

Comments / 18

Adele _ 2020
5d ago

I just finished recovering from COVID19, it is a very dangerous illness and has many strange symptoms. Be safe everyone!!🙏

Reply
6
Related
WFXR

First child death from Flu complications reported in SW Va.

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced a child from Southwest Virginia has died from Flu complications. According to VDH, this is the first pediatric death in Virginia for the 2022-23 flu season. They say the child was in the age range of 5-12 years old. No more information was shared by […]
WBTM

Southside Residents Urged to get Flu Vaccine Amid Outbreaks

DANVILLE, Va. – In advance of National Influenza Vaccination Week December 5-9, the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside health districts reminds everyone six months and older to get their annual influenza (flu) vaccine. With flu activity elevated nationally, Virginia is currently seeing very high levels of the influenza virus. In fact,...
DANVILLE, VA
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
cbs19news

Program offers low-income households assistance with water bill

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Social Services is now accepting applications from households in need of help paying for their water bill. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, can provide a one-time payment directly to a water and/or wastewater provider. This program will last...
mocoshow.com

Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo

Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
MARYLAND STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy