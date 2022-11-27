ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three families displaced following an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXbXz_0jOgg9Pu00 Three families are displaced after an apartment fire in southeast Fresno.

Fire crews were called out to the area of Peach and Liberty avenue at around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire started due to some unattended cooking oil on the patio.

The flames spread from outside the apartment into a common attic space and a second unit.

Authorities are reminding the public to be careful during this time of year.

"Make sure we don't leave that cooking, unattended stoves, or butane torches, or cooking or turkey fryers, barbecues unattended heat sources can easily cause fires, which then much of the case here, can spread not only to your unit but into joining units," Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Lawrence French said.

It took about 40 firefighters to contain the blaze.

Two units sustained heavy damage, while another unit had minimal damage.

Crews say it's unknown when the residents will be able to return.

Comments / 0

 

YourCentralValley.com

Deputies in search of gunman who shot man in leg

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is responsible for shooting another man in the leg. Deputies say on Sunday around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a call about someone who had been shot near Jeff Road and Slough Drive in Lemoore. Investigators say the victim […]
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
HANFORD, CA
