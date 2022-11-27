Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mypanhandle.com
No. 23 Gonzaga women beat SFA in homecoming for Truong twins
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Kaylynne Truong had 21 points and seven assists, Yvonne Ejim added 19 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Gonzaga beat Stephen F. Austin 71-59 on Thursday night in a homecoming for the Truong twins. Kayleigh Truong and Kaylynne both graduated from Jersey Village High School in Houston....
mypanhandle.com
Spear’s 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP)Kahliel Spear’s 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State 80-59 on Thursday night. Spear added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.
Comments / 0