New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 12/1/2022
The Buffalo Bills will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots in a Thursday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Patriots prediction and pick. The Bills edged the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a Thanksgiving thriller where Josh Allen drove...
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing 49ers
Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21. McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
NFL announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ flex for Week 14
The NFL on Tuesday night officially announced that they have flexed a game out of “Sunday Night Football” in Week 14. Originally, the Kansas City Chiefs were set to play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday night in Week 14. However, the Broncos have been so bad that the NFL decided to make a change.
Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Bills dealing with mystery illness ahead of Patriots showdown
The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for their Thursday night showdown against the New England Patriots. Five players missed Monday’s practice with an “Illness” designation, including cornerback Dane Jackson. That total comes after several players missed Sunday’s with the same designation. see also Cowboys ‘full steam ahead’ in Odell Beckham Jr. chase after plane incident “It’s out there, right?” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “Families have it and these guys are human beings so they pick it up sometimes, too.” The Bills have dealt with a number of injuries this season. Most recently, linebacker Von Miller was forced to exit the team’s...
Falcons Star Is Out For The Year After Unfortunate Injury
The Atlanta Falcons aren't going to have their best offensive weapon for the rest of the 2022 season. According to head coach Arthur Smith, star tight end Kyle Pitts is out for the remainder of the season. Pitts was put on injured reserve last Monday, so it's no surprise that...
Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday
Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Commanders on TV
The New York Giants (7-4) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 matchup. The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, including a Thanksgiving Day dud, while the Commanders are riding high, having won six of their last seven. Those in the red...
NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday
An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon. According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started. "Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
atozsports.com
Bills: A simple family reunion could help attack current problem
Excluding Von Miller, the Buffalo Bills‘ defensive ends that led the charge on last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings were Carlos ‘”Boogie” Basham, Shaq Lawson, and Mike Love (practice squad call-up). As they attempted to make up for Miller’s absence as well as Gregory...
